Chaotic Mbale Heroes sanctioned, Arua Hill-Gaddafi clash

By George Katongole More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Mbale Heroes will play today’s Fufa Big League game against Black Powers without their crucial 12th player after the Fufa disciplinary panel sanctioned the team on three counts of indiscipline during and after their 1-all draw with Arua Hills a fortnight ago.

The panel found the club and its fans guilty of violating the “Fufa Covid-19 regulations by allowing people without face masks on the stadium” and, therefore slapped a two-match stadium ban for their fans for today’s game and one in the second round. Their key players Joel Ayella and Brian Olega were also suspended for two games for inciting fans into violence against the match officials and away team, an incident that caused the match that was televised live to stop for about 10 minutes.

Additionally, the match officials led by centre referee Richard Kimboowa were denied access to the dressing rooms by the rowdy fans forcing them to dress up from the field. Heroes is also required to pay a fine of Shs500, 000. The team has six points, the same tally as today’s opponents Black Powers in the Elgon Group.

In the other highly-billed clash, high-riding Arua Hill will test their resolve against Gaddafi that has won two on the trot since Hassan Zungu took charge on an interim basis. “They’re the favourites on paper but that doesn’t bother us. We’re focused on playing our game and winning as many points as we can. We got a win in Paidha and want to build on it,” Gaddafi’s Hassan Zungu said confidently.

Arua Hill head coach Hussein Mbalangu is aware of the threat posed by their opponents but banks on home advantage.

“It’s a hard game but I know we shall win it because it is at home. They have a very good team with young boys and a blend of experienced players like (Lawrence) Kasadha but we’ve a plan to counter them,” Mbalangu said.

Wednesday result

Kataka 1-0 Maroons

Today’s fixtures

T&Tiles vs. Kigezi HB

Nyamityobora vs. Water

Luwero Utd vs. Tooro Utd

Proline vs. Ndejje Uni

Arua Hill vs. Gaddafi

Calvary vs. Paidha B.A

M. Heroes vs. Blacks Power

Advertisement

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com