Chasers draw to hand SC Villa initiative

Vipers and KCCA, the two dominant teams in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League in the last decade, are making heavy weather of their respective title challenges.

On Wednesday, both sides missed an opportunity to cut the gap on leaders SC Villa.

KCCA drew 1-all against lowly Blacks Power at the Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira while Vipers conceded with the last kick of the game to draw 2-all at Maroons in Luzira.

KCCA, having played three games less, cut into Villa's (40) lead to three. Vipers have 29 but have four games in hand on the leaders.

The major drama was reserved for Luzira where Vipers arrived late due to traffic jam and didn't warm up.

Somehow they took the lead through returning skipper Milton Karisa who popped into the Maroons box unmarked to tap home on eight minutes.

A Vipers defensive mixup allowed Maroons forward Fred Amaku to equalise on 19 minutes.

The depleted visitors didn't impose themselves on the match and Karisa's second, a well taken volley as Maroons defenders looked helplessly, came against the run of play.

The melodrama was reserved for the 93rd minute just when Vipers were bracing for maximum points.

Substitute Darius Ojok benefitted from a short corner to set up an unmarked Frederick Kigozi who shot past Vipers goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora.

Injury mess

"We already suffered from the injury absence of Yunus Sentamu, Marvin Youngman, Livingstone Mulondo, Alfred Mudekereza and Murushid Juuko.Then we lost midfielder Siraje Ssentamu midway the game. Regardless, we have to move on and try to win against Blacks Power on Saturday," Vipers coach Alex Isabirye told Daily Monitor.

He was concerned that just when they are trying to find a lasting remedy to the scoring conundrum, they have to deal with the conceding bug.

Morley Byekwaso's KCCA netted the leveller through defender Denis Iguma after striker Robert Eseru had given Hussein Mbalagu's Blacks Power the lead on seven minutes.

At Lugazi Mehta Stadium, URA beat free falling Wakiso Giants 2-1 with goals from Living Kabon and Saidi Kyeyune.

Shafik Kimbowa scored the consolation for the Purple Sharks. URA are fifth on 29 points while Wakiso Giants are eighth with 26 points.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Maroons 2-2 Vipers

Blacks Power 1-1 KCCA