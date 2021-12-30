Chelsea announce £145.6m loss despite Champions League success

A Chelsea flag is pictured ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London on December 29, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Blues added that under a "severe but plausible downside scenario of football being played behind closed doors in December 2021 and January 2022" it would be reliant on additional funding from Chelsea FC PLC.

European champions Chelsea announced Thursday an annual loss of £145.6 million ($196.7 million, 173.5 million euros) for the year to June 30 2021 despite their Champions League triumph.

