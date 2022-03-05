Chelsea boost top-four bid, Leeds beaten in Marsch's first game

Chelsea's English defender Reece James celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on March 5, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

  • In severe relegation trouble when Eddie Howe took over as manager, Newcastle are now seven points above the bottom three.
  • Later on Saturday, second-placed Liverpool can move within three points of leaders Manchester City if they beat West Ham at Anfield.

Chelsea ignored the drama over Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club as Kai Havertz inspired a 4-0 rout of Premier League strugglers Burnley, while Leeds manager Jesse Marsch suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leicester in his first game on Saturday.

