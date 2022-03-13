Chelsea shrug off sanction uncertainty, Yarmolenko strikes on West Ham return

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 13, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea have only been allowed to keep operating thanks to a special licence that still imposes a series of restrictions such as a ban on selling tickets and merchandise

Chelsea shrugged off uncertainty over the club's future to beat Newcastle 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz's late goal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, while Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko broke down in tears after scoring in West Ham's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

