Chinese blueprint behind Chan stadiums

As East Africa gears up to host the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) in a few days, the spotlight turns not only to the players and teams but also to the stadiums that will carry the weight of the tournament’s ambitions. After all, it is the slow pace of renovations that has forced a postponement of the tournament twice.

While the respective governments are constructing new stadiums to complement the facilities for the 2027 Pamoja Afcon, the currently existing infrastructure tells a broader of early international cooperation and soft power diplomacy. Central to this narrative is the role of China, whose involvement in sports infrastructure across the continent has steadily grown over the past five decades.

What began with the construction of Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium in 1970 has evolved into a pattern of large-scale investments and development assistance known as “stadium diplomacy.”

As Author Elliot Ross observed in his piece “China’s Stadium Diplomacy in Africa” in The Far Post in 2014, “If you want to see the heart of China’s soft-power push into Africa, you’ll find it in the continent’s new soccer stadia.”

Chan hosts

Initially, Uganda’s Nelson Mandela Stadium, Kenya’s Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani and Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium were scheduled to host all 32 matches.

But due to slow construction progress, Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium was added to the roster. Chan, and by extension the 2027 Pamoja Afcon, have spurred sports infrastructure development in the three nations.

The region struggled with facilities at the start, as governments prioritized the cheaper option of rehabilitating existing stadiums.

Interestingly, all the stadiums earmarked to host Chan share one striking similarity: they were all gifts from China, decades ago.

This phenomenon, often dubbed “stadium diplomacy”, is not just about building football grounds but also about Beijing laying down bricks where it also lays down influence and cultivating relationships that project soft power.

Where it began

None of the venues hosting Chan carry the diplomatic weight of Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium. Completed in 1970, the 15,000-seater was China’s first stadium project in Africa, gifted to President Abeid Karume’s revolutionary government. At the time, the Cold War was raging and China that had been shut out of many Western circles, turned to Africa to build solidarity and support among newly independent states. Amaan will be home to six group games and a quarterfinal.

Kenya’s magnificent flower

In the middle of Nairobi emerges the iconic Moi International Sports Centre commonly known as Kasarani. The facility’s history with China traces back to the mid-1980s when the government of the late President Daniel Moi turned to his counterparts in Beijing for help in constructing a modern stadium to host the 4th All-Africa Games in 1987, Kenya’s biggest sporting event before Chan.

Completed in 1987 by the Chinese firm Sheng-Li Engineering Construction Company Ltd, the stadium was fully funded by a grant from China. Decades later, China returned to breathe new life into it.

In 2010, the Chinese government extended a $12.26m concessional loan to refurbish Kasarani. Sheng-Li once again led the works, which began in late 2009 and stretched to mid-2012, following an agreement signed during former President Hu Jintao’s state visit to Kenya in 2006. Kasarani was officially reopened on June 2, 2012. It was closed again in August 2023 for final renovations ahead of Chan, which were completed recently. The stadium will host five group games, a quarterfinal, the final match and closing ceremony of the tournament.

Namboole at the hill

The story of Mandela National Stadium popularly known as “Namboole” is not much different. According to legendary sports journalist and historian Hassan Badru Zziwa in the Observer, the idea to build a modern sports complex was first floated in 1968 but stalled for nearly two decades due to disagreements over location. Environmental concerns ruled out the swampy Namanve area, while other sites like Lugogo and Wankulukuku were rejected over logistical and land ownership issues.

In 1987, the government finally settled on Namboole Hill, acquiring 147 acres for the project. On December 14, 1988, Uganda and China signed an interest-free $24m agreement to fund construction. President Yoweri Museveni laid the cornerstone in 1990 but delayed compensations and inflation pushed the cost to $34m.

Construction began in 1993 and in a poetic twist, Namboole was completed and officially opened on July 12, 1997 coinciding with Uganda’s 35th independence anniversary even though incomplete infrastructure and vandalism had delayed the full opening until start of 1999. Nelson Mandela himself visited in 1998 and thanked Uganda for naming the stadium after him.

After years of neglect, Namboole underwent another refurbishment in 2010–2011, with the help of a $2.8m grant from China. It has been undergoing further renovation since 2020 and is now ready for the nine pool matches, a quarterfinal and the bronze-match.

Jewel in the crown

Dar Es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium may be the most modern and eye-catching of the Chan venues. This 60,000-seater colossus defines the skyline of Tanzania’s largest city and is home to one of the continent’s fiercest derby between Simba and Yanga. Completed in 2007 with Chinese funding and expertise, the stadium is named after the country’s third president but, in all fairness, its DNA is unmistakably Chinese.

Built by Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56m, it marked a shift in China’s stadium diplomacy where unfancied modest 10,000–15,000-seater venues were replaced by massive arenas with VIP lounges, electronic scoreboards and international specifications.

The stadium symbolized a new era in which China is no longer just a humble partner in development but a leading investor and big-spending lender. Chinese involvement has continued in the stadium’s maintenance and recent Chan renovations.

Recently, the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania funded the renovation of a football ground and dressing rooms at Benjamin Mkapa Secondary School, also named after the former president.