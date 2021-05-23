City’s crowning moment,  Reds vs Blue for UCL

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Manchester City have previously delivered one of the most dramatic and memorable English Premier League finales of all time.

Due to their vastly superior goal difference over rivals Manchester United, Man. City knew that all they had to do was beat QPR on the final day in 2011/12.

Victory meant that they would secure a first league title in 44 years. It was never going to be as easy as that, though.

Pablo Zabaleta gave them the lead in the first half, but Djibril Cisse and Jamie Mackie remarkably put relegation-threatened QPR ahead at the Etihad Stadium.

With United winning at Sunderland, the title looked to be theirs. In stoppage time, Edin Dzeko and then Sergio Aguero scored for a 3-2 victory.

Drury magic

Nothing matches that ““Aguero! Staggering! Just staggering!” punchline by the television commentator Peter Drury that day.

Today is not same. Man. City do need an Aguero moment. It’s a day to enjoy when they host Everton having won the title more than 10 days ago.

City clinched a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten by Leicester City on May 11.

It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and the fifth in nine years.

“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

Hardest one

“This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.

“They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced - and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless.

Advertisement

“Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.

“I have been in Spain, I have been in Germany and I can say this is the toughest league, I would say by far. So it means a lot to everyone.”

Coronavirus restrictions

They will receive their trophy in front of their loyal fans who only returned to stadiums this week after the year-long coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Up to 10,000 fans will be present inside the stadium after the latest lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England.

Manager Guardiola, 50, has now won eight domestic trophies since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

The decisive run this term was winning 22 of 27 matches, including a 15-game winning run and a record-equalling 11 successive away league victories that started last November.

Liverpool crush

At Liverpool in February, where they had not won in the league since 2003, City bullied the defending champions, with Phil Foden brilliant in a 4-1 victory.

Signs were eminent of Liverpool’s looming decline that has started with the season-ending injury to Virgil Van Dijk last October.

Fellow defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip joined him on the treatment table leaving manager Jurgen Klopp thin.

Top four race

In what has been a poor title defence, the Reds have an opportunity to find a silver lining by clinching one of the four Uefa Champions Leagues allocated to England.

Chelsea will be guaranteed a Champions League place if they beat Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Even if they finish fifth, they could qualify if they beat Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29.

Liverpool and Leicester are separated by goal difference if they win their games - although the Reds have the edge.

Wednesday’s win at Burnley and another at Anfield against Crystal Palace today would leave Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester needing to beat Tottenham with a big margin.

Absolutely massive

Asked how big playing in Europe’s elite club competition would be next season, Klopp told Sky Sports this week: “Massive, absolutely massive. One of the biggest achievements ever.

“I know how that sounds, but it’s the truth. Everybody here sees it like that, everybody.

“If you want to write a book about a season and you want to be depressed afterwards, then you’d probably take this season.

“You’d read it and think: ‘Wow really, that happened? Then that happened?’

“Most of the things they don’t ever get in public. It’s just really we had a lot of things to deal with but here we are.”

Big Farewell

Today will also be the final game for Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who has decided to leave Liverpool on a free transfer after five years at the club.

However, his farewell, as well as manager Roy Hodgson’s who will leave Crystal Palace, could be a footnote. Add David Luiz leaving Arsenal to that bracket.

Man. City and English football will say their goodbyes to one of the greatest strikers – Aguero.

Aguero will leave City after 10 years when his deal expires. He faces a fitness test to play today.

Aguero signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has scored 258 goals in 388 appearances for the club.

Greatest

He will be honoured by a statue at Etihad Stadium, alongside title-winning captain Vincent Kompany and influential playmaker David Silva, who left the club in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

Salah vs. Kane

While Aguero is familiar with titles, the 2014-15 Premier League Golden Boot winner will know what Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur are feeling.

There aren’t many certainties in life. How does the old saying go again? Life, death, taxes. Three things which are a given.

Well, add Salah and Harry Kane competing for the Premier League Golden Boot to that list.

Since the Egyptian’s arrival at Liverpool in 2017, year upon year Salah has locked horns with Kane to go all out and win the coveted prize.

The two men have struck up a fierce rivalry. They are tied on 22 goals going into the final game.

Record haul

Kane had claimed the Golden Boot for two seasons consecutively prior to Liverpool signing Salah, but then everything changed after the Anfield new boy plundered 32 goals – a record in a 38-game season.

The statistics don’t lie, however. Since Salah’s arrival in English football Kane has not lifted the Golden Boot again.

Final game?

Kane’s Tottenham have been left reeling by reports that the England striker wants to leave the London club.

As speculation around Kane’s future increased this week, the club issued a statement saying: “Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That’s what everyone should be focused on.”

The England captain, who has a contract until 2024, has not handed in an official transfer request or directly communicated a wish to move.

It is understood that Kane thinks he has a gentleman’s agreement that would allow him to leave club this summer.

Kane, 27, is known to be frustrated after another trophy-less campaign at Spurs.

Trophy-less career

Kane has still not won a trophy in his club career and it is thought he has decided he needs to move to satisfy his professional ambitions.

Last month, Kane described this season as “disappointing” and reiterated his desire to win trophies after the League Cup defeat.

BBC Sport has been told conversations with the club resulted in a plea for him to ‘become a Francesco Totti’ - the Italian World Cup winner who rebuffed numerous transfer offers to spend his career at Roma.

Suitors

One of Kane’s suitors, Man. United, will finish the season in second at Wolves and with Wednesday’s Europa League final against Spanish side to look forward.

On the whole, the club is heading in the right direction under manager Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the back of Bruno Fernandes’ brilliance.

His 18 goals are only bettered by Salah and Kane. To that, Fernandes has added 12 assists, one behind Kane’s league-leading 13.

What is lacking for Fernandes and Solskajaer is a trophy which makes Wednesday extremely important.

Uncertainty?

For all the progress Man. United are making, real or latent, the futures of Paul Pogba and David De Gea will be shrouded in mystery over the summer.

Whatever happens in the summer is nothing like the uncertainty that awaits the trio who have been relegated.

Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United will play in the Football League Championship’s 2021-22 season.

All three were relegated with three games of the season to go. Two of the places have been taken by Norwich and Watford.

The third slot is still being contested in the ongoing playoffs which will see one of Bournemouth, Swansea, Brentford and Barnsley join the elite club.

Where’s Arsenal

Arsenal’s adventures under Mikel Arteta, for one, has witnessed a roller-coaster of emotions, with certain dark undertones after an initial burst of optimism at the start of the campaign.

In a season wherein experienced players in the likes of Granit Xhaka, Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were supposed to propel Arsenal into the top, it is the youngsters who have carried the club’s hopes and objectives.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have had the heavy burden. Amid all the positives, Arteta has a long way to go before he can restore the club’s lost glory.

Arsenal, who have oscillated between eighth and 11th most of the season, have still lacked creativity and have not quite probed teams.

Today’s fixtures – 6pm

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Newcastle

Leeds vs. West Brom

Leicester vs. Tottenham

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Man. City vs. Everton

Sheffield vs. Burnley

West Ham vs. Southampton

Wolves vs. Man. United