Clock is ticking on former UPL defaulters

With just eight games to go, the scramble to avoid the drop is as intense as the fight for promotion in the Fufa Big League and former Uganda Premier League giants find themselves in unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory.

While things seem to be falling in place at the top of the table as Blacks Power, Buhimba Saints and Gaddafi tighten their grip on the three promotion slots, it is at the bottom where the real drama is as a massive dogfight is shaping up.

Anyone from eighth place down is dancing on the edge. Just three points separate 7th and 12th, and Kigezi Homeboyz, sitting 12th on 22 points, are looking nervously over their shoulders. Booma (18), Arua Hill (17) and Myda (16) are barely clinging to hope.

But while the rest are used to these gymnastics or are learning the hard way in their debut season, the focus is on former topflight clubs that were expected to bring experience, stability.m and sail through easily. These include Onduparaka, Busoga United, Arua Hill and Myda.

Onduparaka seems to be piecing together a late-season comeback. Myda’s exit looks increasingly inevitable. Busoga United were once mid-table hopefuls but have collapsed in the second round. Arua Hill, however, might have pulled off a masterstroke by hiring second-division specialist Allan Kabonge.

The self-proclaimed “Messiah” started his tenure with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kaaro Karungi before the team took a week’s rest last weekend. They return today against Onduparaka three days after facing Kiyinda Boys, perhaps with Kabonge’s charm.

“I have assessed the situation and believe it is manageable,” He told Saturday Sports.

“The relegation battle is going to be tough but I’m confident we shall get the team to safety and save Northern Uganda football,” Kabonge bragged.

In the other games, leaders Blacks Power welcome Kiyinda. Second-placed Buhimba Saints head to Entebbe for a mouthwatering clash with third-placed Gaddafi as Paidha Black Angels travel eastwards to Jinja to face Busoga United targeting the casualty from the Entebbe clash.

Lawrence Olaboro from Calvary leads the scorers’ chart with eleven goals as Lawrence Kambugu and Ambrose Kigozi trail closely in the battle for the golden boot with ten and eight respectively.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE



Weekend fixtures

Arua Hill vs. Onduparaka – Gulu

Busoga United vs. Paidha Black Angels – Kyabazinga Stadium

Gaddafi vs. Buhimba United Saints – Entebbe Works Ground

Booma vs. Calvary – Masindi Stadium

Ntugasaze vs. Myda – Mityana Ssaza Ground

Blacks Power vs. Kiyinda Boys – Lira UTC Grounds