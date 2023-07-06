Close call, anxiety to rock Plisner UPL awards dinner
Worldover, goalkeepers are rarely huge favourites to bag highly billed accolades but here we are with former Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale, the overwhelming choice to win both the best custodian and best player gongs.
After a StarTimes Uganda Premier League season of thrills and spills, the Pilsner awards night is on Thursday at Sheraton Hotel to decorate those exceptional players and coaches that reigned supreme.
That Tamale, now at Rwandan side Rayon Sports, lifted a maligned Maroons team to sixth place on the table, registered 13 clean sheets in 23 matches, won six man-of-month accolades and shut out giant clubs, will be hard to be overlooked.
All said, Vipers league winning skipper Milton Karisa poses the greatest onslaught to Tamale's wish. His nine-goal tally and five assists illuminated the Venoms' laborous march to the six crown.
Having lost out to teammate Cesar Manzoki last year, the Uganda Cranes pacy winger will feel this is his moment of truth, more so having top scored for the league winners.
That's not all, SC Villa burly forward Charles Bbaale also presents a genuine case, having netted 12 goals as the Jogoos pushed for the title until the final whistle.
Villa's only player to bang double figures in a season they had outstripped all predictions to contend for the title, Bbaale missed the golden boot only after coming a goal short of Express hitman Allan Kayiwa's 13 goal-tally.
The player of the season close shave shortlist might have Tamale proving that even a player at the last line of defence, who doesn’t enjoy the glitz and glamour of scoring goals, can get recognised for his/her achievements.
In the goalkeeping category, that also has Nafian Alionzi (URA) and Hassan Matovu (Soltilo Bright Stars) , even Tamale's peers agree that he is inimitable if his aforementioned stats are anything to go by.
Expect upsets
According to awards organiser Obal Atubo, the two-hour awards celebration is expected to be graced by the Sports Minister Peter Ogwang and will embrace meritocracy.
The young player of the season category has a thrilling cut-throat competition amongst Saidi Mayanja (KCCA), Patrick Kakande (SC Villa) and Darius Ojok of Maroons.
For his league winning feat, Vipers gaffer Alex Isabirye looks a step ahead of Maroons' Muhammad Ssenfuma and former SC Villa boss Jackson Magera in the coach of the season award. But, there are never guarantees in awards ceremonies globally.
It's everyone's award to win in the midfielder of the season amongst Gaddafi Wahab (Arua HillTibita Laban (Busoga United) and Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants) which is not the case for the best defender category where SC Villa's Gift Fred is an outright favourite over Hillary Mukundane (Vipers) and Warren Buule (Soltilo Bright Stars).
Pilsner Uganda Premier League awards
Sheraton Hotel, Thursday
Time; 7pm -9pm, Live on Fufa TV
Pilsner SUPL player of the Season
Milton Karisa, Vipers
Charles Bbaale, SC Villa
Simon Tamale, Maroons
Pilsner SUPL goalkeeper of the seaon
Nafian Alionzi, URA
Hassan Matovu, Soltilo Bright Stars
Simon Tamale, Maroons
Pilsner SUPL defender of the season
Warren Buulu, Soltilo Bright Stars
Hillary Mukundane, Vipers
Gift Fred, SC Villa
Pilsner SUPL midfielder of the season
Gaddafi Wahab, Arua Hill
Tibita Laban, Busoga United
Lawrence Bukenya, Wakiso Giants
Pilsner SUPL young player of the season
Saidi Mayanja, KCCA
Patrick Kakande, SC Villa
Darius Ojok, Maroons
Pilsner SUPL coach of the season
Mohammed Ssenfuma, Maroons
Alex Isabirye, Vipers
Jackson Magera, SC Villa