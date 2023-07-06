Close call, anxiety to rock Plisner UPL awards dinner

After a StarTimes Uganda Premier League season of thrills and spills, the Pilsner awards night is on Thursday at Sheraton Hotel to decorate those exceptional players and coaches that reigned supreme.

Worldover, goalkeepers are rarely huge favourites to bag highly billed accolades but here we are with former Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale, the overwhelming choice to win both the best custodian and best player gongs.

That Tamale, now at Rwandan side Rayon Sports, lifted a maligned Maroons team to sixth place on the table, registered 13 clean sheets in 23 matches, won six man-of-month accolades and shut out giant clubs, will be hard to be overlooked.

All said, Vipers league winning skipper Milton Karisa poses the greatest onslaught to Tamale's wish. His nine-goal tally and five assists illuminated the Venoms' laborous march to the six crown.

Having lost out to teammate Cesar Manzoki last year, the Uganda Cranes pacy winger will feel this is his moment of truth, more so having top scored for the league winners.

That's not all, SC Villa burly forward Charles Bbaale also presents a genuine case, having netted 12 goals as the Jogoos pushed for the title until the final whistle.

Villa's only player to bang double figures in a season they had outstripped all predictions to contend for the title, Bbaale missed the golden boot only after coming a goal short of Express hitman Allan Kayiwa's 13 goal-tally.

The player of the season close shave shortlist might have Tamale proving that even a player at the last line of defence, who doesn’t enjoy the glitz and glamour of scoring goals, can get recognised for his/her achievements.

In the goalkeeping category, that also has Nafian Alionzi (URA) and Hassan Matovu (Soltilo Bright Stars) , even Tamale's peers agree that he is inimitable if his aforementioned stats are anything to go by.

Expect upsets

According to awards organiser Obal Atubo, the two-hour awards celebration is expected to be graced by the Sports Minister Peter Ogwang and will embrace meritocracy.

The young player of the season category has a thrilling cut-throat competition amongst Saidi Mayanja (KCCA), Patrick Kakande (SC Villa) and Darius Ojok of Maroons.

For his league winning feat, Vipers gaffer Alex Isabirye looks a step ahead of Maroons' Muhammad Ssenfuma and former SC Villa boss Jackson Magera in the coach of the season award. But, there are never guarantees in awards ceremonies globally.

It's everyone's award to win in the midfielder of the season amongst Gaddafi Wahab (Arua HillTibita Laban (Busoga United) and Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants) which is not the case for the best defender category where SC Villa's Gift Fred is an outright favourite over Hillary Mukundane (Vipers) and Warren Buule (Soltilo Bright Stars).

Pilsner Uganda Premier League awards

Sheraton Hotel, Thursday

Time; 7pm -9pm, Live on Fufa TV

Pilsner SUPL player of the Season

Milton Karisa, Vipers

Charles Bbaale, SC Villa

Simon Tamale, Maroons

Pilsner SUPL goalkeeper of the seaon

Nafian Alionzi, URA

Hassan Matovu, Soltilo Bright Stars

Simon Tamale, Maroons

Pilsner SUPL defender of the season

Warren Buulu, Soltilo Bright Stars

Hillary Mukundane, Vipers

Gift Fred, SC Villa

Pilsner SUPL midfielder of the season

Gaddafi Wahab, Arua Hill

Tibita Laban, Busoga United

Lawrence Bukenya, Wakiso Giants

Pilsner SUPL young player of the season

Saidi Mayanja, KCCA

Patrick Kakande, SC Villa

Darius Ojok, Maroons

Pilsner SUPL coach of the season

Mohammed Ssenfuma, Maroons

Alex Isabirye, Vipers