Club-less Kaddu makes his case ahead of anticipated KCCA reunion

There was untold fury when striker Patrick Kaddu, without a club after his Moroccan stint elapsed, was included in the Uganda Cranes team set for the three-nation tour.

Kaddu, axed at club RS Berkane, three months ago, took the opportunity with both hands, and has netted against Iceland and recorded a brace yesterday in the 3-2 comeback victory over European minnows Moldova in Turkey.

To keep in shape and engaged, Kaddu has been training with former club KCCA at Lugogo and word is rife that Morley Byekwaso's side are close to securing his signature in the ongoing transfer window to bolster their attack.

At the Titanic Deluxe Belek Football Center in Turkey last evening, Moldova took a 2-0 lead through Dimitri Mandricenco and

Mihail Platica in the 13th and 34th minutes before Kaddu stuck two penalties sandwiched by a 64th minute strike by Vipers forward Milton Karisa.

After playing Iceland, Botosani and Moldova in Turkey, Cranes will shift base to Baghdad to play Iraq in another international friendly on Friday.

For now, Kaddu seems to be pivotal in Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's rebuilding plans as he also got the nod in the Tanzania friendly back in November.

As a lone ranger in the end to end game against Moldova, Kaddu fed off the support of Travis Mutyaba, Karisa and Yunus Sentamu although he missed a couple of glit edged chances.

The other tangible lesson from the match was Micho's team embracing an attacking spirit when down by two early goals.

International Friendly

Moldova 2-3 Uganda

Friday; Iraq vs Uganda