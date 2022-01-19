Club-less Kaddu makes his case ahead of anticipated KCCA reunion

Some of the Uganda Cranes players currently on an International Friendlies tour. 

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • To keep in shape and engaged, Kaddu has been training with former club KCCA at Lugogo.

There was untold fury when striker Patrick Kaddu, without a club after his Moroccan stint elapsed, was included in the Uganda Cranes team set for the three-nation tour.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.