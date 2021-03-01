Clubs aren’t adhering to SOPs, so what?

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

When local sport got the greenlight to resume at the back end of last year following the mentally draining lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans were asked to stay away from stadiums.

Mainly golf and football have been able to resume as federations grapple with being able to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Some indoor sports like badminton joined the queue. Rugby resumes in five days and basketball returns next month. Netball made a lame attempt to throw off and failed dismally.

But football, just like golf that couldn’t manage the numbers walking on the course during the Uganda Open, has showed that the SOPs are not being followed.

Towards the end of 2020, Fufa released additional SOPs intended to guide clubs on allowing fans back into stadiums. Among those was to allow only 200 season ticket holders who would then be required to social distance. Teams were told to have temperature guns and hand-washing equipment at the gates. In addition, no away fans were allowed.

In the early part of the season, some of the rules were observed, by some, especially hand-washing. However, over the past few weeks, it’s totally forgotten. Fans have exceeded the pre-agreed number, there’s no social distancing as the diehards gather around the main drum and away fans are attending games.

You cannot even pick on a particular club for going out of line. It’s even worse at the Fufa-owned Njeru technical centre which hosts a number of teams.

Advertisement

First, it has no perimeter fence and fans have been raiding the stadium. We are now just burying our heads in the sand. Just like downtown Kampala which bore the brunt of the lockdown as people’s business were closed for months, football has shown that SOPs remain on paper.

But it’s time football stakeholders came out with an honest assessment and pushed for the full opening of the gates. Not the current pretence.

The players too, despite undertaking tests are going back to their communities, interact and then go compete in close proximity to their peers.

In the end, we must open the stadiums fully and stop being neither here nor there with no kind of enforcement.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com