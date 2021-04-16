Clubs brace for Fufa Women Super League return

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

After a year of inaction, the women’s football season is set to kick off with the leagues in new format at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Both the new top-tier Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), which starts Monday and is expected to climax on May 5, and the second tier Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) will be played in tournament format.

The 10 sides in the FWSL have been set up into two groups with Group 1 taking to Njeru for their matches from Monday to Saturday. Group 2 will then report for their April 26 to May 1 fixtures. The semi-finals and finals will be held on May 3 and 5 respectively. FWEL sides have been placed in four groups.

“In the beginning, we had concerns of playing the league in such a short and quick format but we agreed to it,” Olila coach Saddam Pande, said.

“Our minds are now tuned to it and we are prepared save for a few players that have senior six (Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education) examinations. But that is affecting every team,” he added.

Pande will miss centrebacks Gillian Akadinda and Eunice Ayekot while Kawempe Muslim SS might be without skipper Juliet Nalukenge until the playoffs as all games will be played ‘far away’ in Njeru. Zaina Namuleme is also writing her exams at Makerere University and will therefore not feature for Kampala Queens. All other sides are expected to be affected too.

Last season 2019/2020 ended prematurely, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that wiped out sports, as Fufa introduced the FWSL to prepare local clubs for continental engagements.

Fufa then elected to invoke Article 18 (a) of their competition rules (FCR) to anull and void the inaugural FWSL in May 2020 – potentially denying Kawempe (leaders at the time with 17 points in seven games) a fifth league title in six seasons.

At the time of the decision, the seven sides in the top division had only completed the first of the three rounds in the league meaning less than 50 percent of the competition had been taken care of. Fufa also cancelled the Women Cup while in the FWEL, the table as at the end of first round was considered final as per FCR Article 18(b), since all teams had completed the first of two rounds and were yet to get to 75% of their fixtures.

Consequently, Isra Soccer Academy (Victoria Group) and Makerere University (Elizabeth) sportingly qualified to what will be this season’s FWSL for topping their groups.

Tooro Queens would later in October 2020 playoffs beat Asubo Gafford 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in Njeru to become the third promoted side.

FWSL GROUPS

Group A: Kawempe Muslim, Uganda Martyrs High School - Lubaga, Kampala Queens, Makerere University, Tooro Queens

Group B: UCU Lady Cardinals, Olila, Lady Doves, Isra Soccer Academy, She Corporate