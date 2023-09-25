Clubs demand results from Rugyendo’s FSLL committee in new term

StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs have demanded a better performance from the Fufa Super League Limited board in their new term.

The 13 clubs converged on Friday and Saturday at the Estella Country Hotel in Kira to deliberate on a number of burning issues in a meeting that climaxed with the acclamation of the new board that will serve for the next four years.

KCCA, Vipers and Arua Hill were absent from the meeting while new members Kitara, Mbarara City and Nec were admitted officially.

Arinaitwe Rugyendo and David Sserebe Bunnya were retained as the chairman and deputy of the board, respectively, after going unopposed.

Fufa’s deputy chief executive officer (services) Humphrey Mandu and Fred Kawuma’s terms as members were extended as former KCCA chairman Martin Ssekajja replaced Peter Kibazo.

The latter was appointed a board member at KCCA and, therefore, barred from holding the two positions by the rules.

Performance

Rugyendo was at pains to explain why the board had not added more sponsorships after presenting a detailed report highlighting the achievements over the last year.

“You’ve presented the achievements very well but we also need to know what areas you fell short,” Bul chairman Ronald Barente asked.

His counterpart from Soltilo Bright Stars Ronnie Mutebi demanded that the clubs do an annual performance review to track the progress of the board.

“There’s a need to do reviews regularly instead of waiting for four years. We need to see progress because we’re investing a lot in this,” he said.

Rugyendo, who kept on deflecting financial matters to his vice, promised a more transparent term and a revamp of the UPL secretariat especially the marketing department.

The AGM was also attended by the Fufa third vice president Florence Nakiwala and David Katende from NCS. The Fufa electoral committee conducted the elections.

Unlike the previous general meetings, the clubs had an extended discussion over a number of issues on Friday before the 10th AGM.

Among the burning topics were the issues of marketing, finances, refereeing, UPL Sacco and the frosty relationships between the clubs and Fufa.