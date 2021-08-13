Clubs in a fix ahead of Big League playoffs

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Several clubs have found themselves in a tight situation after Fufa announced dates for the Big League playoffs. Fufa confirmed the playoffs for August 15 and17after President Yoweri Museveni relaxed some restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 including lifting the lockdown and allowing sports to continue.

But the clubs involved have since seen coaches leave and some key players moving on to other clubs but Fufa insists only players holding licenses for the 2020/21 season are eligible to play for the respective clubs.

“The Competitions Directorate has scheduled Big League playoffs to take place on August 15-17 at [the] Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru,” Fufa Competitions Director Aisha Nalule ordered before guiding that: “Reporting date will be on 14th August, the licenses for 2020/21 are the ones to be used” and that “each team should have a contingent of 25 people.”

Clubs in a fix

Gaddafi will play Nyamityobora in the first playoff on Sunday before Proline faces Blacks Powers in the second.

The winners of both fixtures will face next Tuesday to determine who will be promoted alongside Arua Hill and Tooro United to the top flight. However, with days to the games, Nyamityobora head coach Richard Makumbi complained of failure to reconvene all his players due to disagreement with management.

“I have only ten players ready to feature in the playoffs,” Makumbi was quoted by Football256. “Things are hard. I am scared that the administration has not shown interest in the games ahead but I am trying to look for a quick solution.”

Blacks Power that faces Proline had to request for the services of Saleh Mwaye as a quick fix after their head coach Peter Ong’odia threw in the towel after the grueling regular season.

Arua Hill is struggling to find a solution for Hussein Mbalangu and his assistants who have abandoned their duties and dragged the club to Fufa for alleged breach of contract.

Their efforts to capture Livingstone Mbabazi were dealt a huge blow after the coach was appointed as assistant to Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s on the national team and barred from coaching any other club.

