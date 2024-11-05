Clubs praise timely Fifa management workshop

“It is hard to put things in order when the people implementing do not understand or are not open to the ideas.”

That is how Fufa president Moses Magogo succinctly put the significance of the October 29 – November 1 Fifa Club Professionalisation and Management Programme, which attracted the chairperson and chief executive officer of each of the 16 clubs in the Uganda Premier League, at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala.

“Knowledge is power and you need it to transform society. It is therefore important for our clubs to partake of programmes like this one from Fifa,” Magogo added at the conference which had Marcos Pelegrin, Javier Jose Pedro Sobribo, and Pedro Manuel Correia Miranda as facilitators.

Majorly, Fufa used to have it difficult during the club licensing process. That is because some of the individuals running clubs hardly appreciated the conditions there like fencing off pitches, ensuring their green or even having all players on contract, among others, and how they help enhance the actual technical aspects of the game that we see on match day.

“Previously, we have had CEOs (chief executive officers) studying alone without the chairmen. In the end, they (chairperson) fail to appreciate some of the things we (CEOs) ask them to do.

“So the workshop we attended was high level but it was to enlighten us on the basic principles to take football forward. It was also timely, before we get into continental and international competitions.”

Main focus

The first day of the workshop concentrated on strategic planning and governance. Participants were taken through various modules on how they can formulate strategic plans, club organisational structures and separation of powers among others.

The second day focused on financial, brand and marketing strategies, and ended with the clubs left with 10 Zakayo balls each. Lugazi chairman Hajji Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje echoed the message saying it will help them “learn to market clubs to our fans and sponsors” while Sula Kamoga, the CEO of Wakiso Giants, said “these (governance structures) are an aspect we tend to ignore as Ugandan Clubs. Once we improve on the governance of our clubs then the future is bright.”

Solomon Mudege, head of Fifa development programmes – Africa, said the programme would help to build capacity in clubs and leagues so that there is holistic growth of the game in the long run.