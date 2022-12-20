Clubs target strong finish

Fourteen StarTimes Uganda Premier League teams in action today will be hoping to put one last strong foot forward as the competition goes into a half term break.

On Tuesday will see eight clubs in action and six tomorrow, with enough opportunities for changes in the top half and mid-table places.

It is in the bottom two of the 15-team table where no movement in placement is expected. Onduparaka and Busoga live there.

The equation is quite clear for the two title favourites, 13-time champions KCCA and reigning kings Vipers.

Victory for both will keep standings at the summit intact, with coach Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA going into the break top on 32 points, and Roberto Oliviera’s Vipers second on 30.

Vipers will hope to take care of Busoga in the East today, with the Venoms coming into this on the back of a strong 2-1 victory over Bul, where the champions displayed glimpses of some eye-catching football.

Goal scorers Milton Karisa and Cromwell Rwothomio, and midfielders Frank Tumwesigye and Bright Anukani dazzled in that one and Oliviera will hope for more of the same against Busoga.

On their part, KCCA face a tricky one at Kavumba against coach Asaph Mwebaze’s Soltilo Brights stars, who will count on striker Nelson Senkatuka to do the business against the visitors defence.

But the chemistry between Moses Waiswa, Allan Okello, Julius Poloto, Muhammad Shaban and the rejuvenated Congolese striker Tshisungu Kankonde could give KCCA the edge.

“We shall continue improving, but with winning the title on top of our minds,” said KCCA coach, Byekwaso, after witnessing his side see off Busoga 2-1 last Friday to stretch the Lugogo outfit’s unbeaten streak to nine matches.

Below the top two, Wakiso Giants will hope to spend the night in third before current occupiers, Bul, host Maroons tomorrow.

The Purple Sharks, level on 24 points with Bul, welcome Arua Hill - who themselves have a chance to break off third on the log with victory and things going their way elsewhere - to their Kabaka Kyabaggu fortress.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday fixtures

Gaddafi vs. URA, Kakindu Stadium- Jinja, 2pm, Live on Fufa TV

Busoga United vs. Vipers SC, Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, 4pm, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Wakiso Giants vs. Arua Hill SC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso

Soltilo Bright Stars vs KCCA, Kavumba Recreation Ground- Wakiso

Wednesday, 4pm

Express vs. Blacks Power, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku, Live on Fufa TV

Onduparaka vs. UPDF, Green Light Stadium-Arua, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV