Coach Micho eyeing right back Bockhorn

National coach Micho Sredojevic is just back from Europe, where he has been trying to convince a number players with Ugandan roots to play for the Cranes.

The Serbian is flipping all the cards to add some value to his otherwise incoherent team as Uganda prepare for their first two Afcon 2023 qualifying games against Algeria and Niger early next month.

Micho is expected to name his squad to prepare for those encounters anytime now, with the Cranes facing Algeria away on June 4 and Niger at home four days later.

He, however, could not reveal names or numbers of any potential new additions he met or spoke to when Daily Monitor asked him about his European trip.

“As of now,” he said, “everything is still premature but you will know everything when the information is ready.”

Micho has, however, previously talked highly of Bochum right back, 27-year-old Herbert Bockhorn. This paper understands that the man who ended Uganda’s four-decade absence from Afcon finals with Gabon 2017 appearance, Micho, held discussions with the player and his mum and both were positive about the Cranes possibility.

Player request

Bockhorn was first sounded out by former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre in March 2019 but injury ruled him out.

Reliable sources at Fufa told this newspaper that after talks with Micho, the player requested to be considered after the first two Afcon qualifying matches, which in itself is encouraging.

Bockhorn was born at Nsambya Hospital on January 31, 1995 to a German dad, Hartwig Bockhorn and a Ugandan mum, Jean Marion Nansubuga.

The family later relocated to Germany, where Bockhorn started his career as a footballer at TSV Melsdorf in 2002.

His early career saw him rise through the ranks at Werder Bremen junior set-up, SC Weidenbrück, Dortmund B team, a loan at English side Huddlesfield and now back in Germany at Bochum.

BOCKHORN AT A GLANCE