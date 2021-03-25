Coach Mubiru subs nearly lift Uganda from slumber

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

He was as smart as he has always been. He missed his customary turban as he prowled the touchline for the first time in the Afcon qualifiers.

Abdallah Mubiru, the Ugada Cranes stand-in coach, carried not only the hopes of his Ugandan colleagues but those of 40m others.

His tactical choices were always going to come into question, just like predecessor Johnny McKinstry who is currently ‘suspended.’ Just at his club, Police, Mubiru went for his favoured 4-2-3-1 system with Taddeo Lwanga-Mike Azira shielding the backline.

Lwanga, here for suspended Khalid Aucho, was booked before halftime, on 14 minutes, as he struggled to keep pace with Charles Kabore and co.

Further upfront, Abdu Lumala, Emmanuel Okwi and Faruku Miya were chosen as the three behind the target man Patrick Kaddu.

Without much movement or space created for the first 45 minutes, Mubiru had to change something and did.

An attack-minded Moses Waiswa and Ibrahim Orit replaced Azira and out-of-sorts Lumala.

Waiswa impact

This gave the team fresh impetus. Waiswa sprayed the ball. Orit struck the post with a header. They looked a different team.

The introduction of on-form Israeli-based striker Fahad Bayo for the injured Kaddu on the hour exuded Mubiru’s desperate bid to get goals and change in style.

Waiswa and Bayo were both unearthed by Mubiru while still students at Kibuli SSS and turning to them was almost like opening a safety box.

Bayo’s powerful runs rhymed well with the crosses Waiswa and Orit had started to initiate but he couldn’t get to any.

Easy travel

The one discomfort Cranes will not suffer in the final straight to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals is transportation - a long achilles heel of old.

Fufa, and government have completed plans to fly the national team to Malawi by chartered flight for the final run against the Flames.

“The team will fly out on 28th March 2021 aboard Uganda Airlines Bombardier,” said Fufa’s publicist Hussein Ahmed.

CRANES STARTING XI

Denis Onyango, Nicholas Wadada, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Joseph Ochaya, Taddeo Lwanga, Mike Azira (46’ Ibrahim Orit), Abdu Lumala (46’ Moses Waiswa), Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Okwi, Patrick Kaddu (58’ Fahad B

Rest of the squad

Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago(KCCA), Kigonya Mathias ( Azam- Tanzania) - all goalkeepers, Kizza Mustafa (DC Montreal - USA), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou,Algeria), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Isiagi Daniel (Jomo Cosmos-South Africa)

MUBIRU AT A GLANCE

Born: 1975 (46)

Clubs played for: Nsambya, UCI, Dairy, SC Villa, KCC, Military Police,

Honours: Two league titles (1994 with SC Villa and 1997 with KCC).

National team: Cranes 1993-1995

Coaching: Kibuli SS, KCC FC (now KCCA), Proline FC, Police, Uganda Cranes

Also: Worked as a journalist

