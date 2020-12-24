Coach Mutebi reckons KCCA’s Caf fate has become  trickier

By DENIS BBOSA More by this Author

Overturning a 2-0 lead granted to AS Kigali yesterday after their Caf Confederation Cup duel with KCCA in Kigali was cancelled isn’t Mike Mutebi’s biggest impediment.

The biting Covid-19 pandemic is, and according to the KCCA manager who is still recovering from the virus, there is no guarantee that what happened yesterday won’t happen again in the return leg in a fortnight. “I have no straightforward plan for the return leg at the moment because I’m not sure which players I will be working with,” said Mutebi yesterday from his isolation abode.

KCCA did not have the recommended number of players to have the game take place at Nyamirambo Stadium as another player reportedly tested positive for the virus hours to the tie.

According to Caf-Covid19 regulations, if a team does not have the minimum number of players (11 players including a goalkeeper) + four substitutes to play a match the team will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

“For now we are counting on the 13 players who are in Rwanda but hoping we get more recoveries in the next one week. I’m also getting better and itching to get back to work as soon as possible,” Mutebi added.

The outspoken tactician believes Kigali can still fall and KCCA group ambitions be realized, only if they get ample time to reunite and mold the team into a counter-attacking outfit.

Morley Byekwaso, his auxiliary, had kept a brave face in his absence and was talking success even when the team missed key players like captain Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Samson Kigozi, Hassan Musana and Hassan Matovu. Only 14 players made the trip

before Caf called off the game after the club failed to raise the required number of players for a Caf-sanctioned tie.