Coach-player Okhuti saves Ondu, Lugazi clip Blacks Power

Samson Caesar Okhuti has continued to prove that age is just a number. The striker came from the bench to score two goals as Onduparaka came from a goal down to beat Young Elephants in the betPawa Fufa Big League on Thursday in Arua.

Okhuti had earlier called it quits to his career while at Arua Hill in 2021 but made a U-turn doubling as a coach-player for Onduparaka this season.

Jimmy Oola had stamped the Elephants ahead in the 15th minute inside the Greelight Stadium forcing Okhuti to withdraw Dominic Abonga for himself after the break.

The veteran striker came with the right codes to crack Elephants defence, equalizing a minute later with his first touch in the game before withdrawing Fazilinho Boyi for Caesar Olega.

Again, the second change proved fruitful as Olega set Okhuti for the winner with ten minutes to go. The win lifted The Caterpillars from the red zone to sixth with nine points as the Nwoya District side remained rooted in danger with only two.

Elsewhere, Lugazi stunned Blacks Power 1-0 in a soggy Akii Bua Stadium to deny the Lira side a chance to go top through Brian Ssali’s 38th minute penalty. Abdul Kalanzi had been hacked in the area.

Kataka scored early in the first half through Marcus Aka’s first-minute goal and Junior Zake in the 33rd to beat Kigezi Homeboyz 2-1 to hit the 10-point mark.

Police and Blacks Power remain on top with 13 points followed by Lugazi with 12.

BetPawa Fufa Big League

Results

Blacks Power 0-1 Lugazi

Kiyinda Boys 1-1 Jinja North United

Onduparaka 2-1 Young Elephant