Coaching familiarity eclipses Venoms, Giants duel

In the world of football, they say that familiarity breeds contempt.

For Vipers interim coach John Luyinda alias Ayala, it is a proving ground like no other as he squares off against the very club he recently called home - Wakiso Giants on Thursday.

With no mercy in sight, this StarTimes Uganda Premier League contest is set to be a battle of wits, as Ayala aims to show the appointing authority he is tactically superior to his suspended boss Nikola Kavazovic.

In his first game on the touchline, he wasted no time making a statement, orchestrating a stunning 2-1 victory over the reigning league champions SC Villa at Kitende.

Now, as he meets his old squad - a team still riding high on his coaching notes - Ayala is out to prove that his tactical nous is exactly what the Venoms need in their revived title quest.

Insiders at the Kitende intimated that the suspended Serbian coach, widely criticized for his tactical naivety, may have been quietly shown the exit door.

In his absence, it is Ayala who has been calling the shots, diligently preparing the six-time league champions for their upcoming clash against Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Rising Giants

Under the watchful eye of former Uganda Cranes and SC Villa silky midfielder Steven Bengo, Wakiso Giants have only tasted defeat once (against UPDF) in their first four matches, a testament to his immediate impact.

Now, with both teams tied on seven points, this showdown is poised to be as fierce as it is telling, as Ayala aims to further cement his claim for the top job.

The soft spoken Ayala, however, insists he feels no pressure heading into the tricky encounter.

Confident in the squad he inherited, he believes he has taken the reins of a team rich in pride and steeped in history.

With a steely resolve, he expressed his readiness to prove his worth against his former paymasters on their own turf.

Venomous vow

“I have been entrusted with a quality team, and tomorrow (today), we are here to show just how formidable we can be,” he declared, brimming with anticipation for the challenge ahead.

“In the few days I have been here, I can see players regaining their touch and belief that they are title contenders,” Ayala added.

In his mid 40s, the former KCCA and Police assistant coach believes the two-week international break has helped him understand the squad more and try out different technical formulas.

“Expect players like Yunus Sentamu, Denis Kigundu, and Karim Watambala to play their hearts out as we search for maximum points against a team I know like the back of my hand,” he warned.

The say-as-it-is gaffer acknowledged his admiration for what his successors (Bingo and deputy Tony Mawejje) have achieved so far with the Purple Sharks, praising their impressive start to the season.

He noted, however, that their success doesn’t surprise him, given their pedigree as great players in their prime, with a shared passion for attacking, entertaining football.

“They are adding more coaching badges to their names, and it shows,” he stressed.

The stage is set for a thrilling matchup that promises a display of tactical mastery.

New dawn

Ayapla wants Vipers to build on their recent victory over the Villa conquest, using the momentum to reestablish themselves as genuine title contenders.

He hinted at making a few tactical changes, refining the team as he transforms them into the relentless, stinging machine he envisions.

“We are only just getting started,” he remarked, emphasizing his commitment to molding the squad into a formidable force.

With his eye on long-term success, he is set on ensuring that each match showcases his team’s evolving strength and determination.

The Venoms head into the match against Wakiso Giants with seven points from their first four matches, knowing a victory would allow them to temporarily leapfrog table-toppers KCCA, who currently sit at ten points.

Wakiso Giants, meanwhile, also stand at seven points from four games, and a surprise home win would not only boost them to the ten-point mark but also grant them bragging rights in the 'Wakiso Derby'.

Both teams have their sights set on moving up the table, making this clash all the more pivotal in the early stages of the title race.

Mentor vs. mentee

Bingo and Mawejje are under intense scrutiny, tasked with proving to football stakeholders that they can stand on their own merits and are not merely living in Ayala's shadow.

Rumored to have been handpicked by Ayala as he sought a sabbatical, the duo has maintained a close friendship with him off the pitch while laboring to preserve the offensive and attractive football approach he established before his departure.

For neutrals, it promises to be a match not to be missed, as the battle of tactics and philosophies unfolds on the pitch.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday at 4pm

Wakiso Giants vs. Vipers, Wakiso

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

