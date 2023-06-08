Coachless Crested Cranes in spot of bother

If previous Crested Cranes campaigns are anything to go by, then Fufa are indeed behind time in terms of appointing a coach for the national women's senior team Crested Cranes.

Usually, the players camp for about a month before they engage in any qualification or finals campaign. On July 10 - just about a month away - the team should be embarking on the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers but the person that will lead them for this assignment is yet to be known.

In March, Fufa announced they had sacked all national team coaches, for senior and youth teams, bar for the senior men's team Cranes. They also asked interested parties to apply for the jobs.

Interim option?



There has been no communication from the federation since and it is not clear if the interviews have been done. But there are some indications that Fufa would want a long-term option for the women. First, they say, the Crested Cranes coach will be deputized by the U-20 (Queen Cranes) and U-17 (Teen Cranes) coaches.

That the appointments for those youth teams are also yet to be done means that Fufa could look to appoint an interim coach for Crested Cranes ahead of these qualifiers.

George Lutalo was sacked after leading the women to their first Africa Cup of Nations in over 20 years. But he had just won Cecafa weeks before the Nations Cup in Morocco. This simply means that Fufa want more than just appearances at the continental stage.

Looking at that, Ayub Khalifa could be one of the names being looked at by the federation. He led the U-17 and U-20 teams to the penultimate stages of their World Cup qualification campaigns in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Such was the impact that he endeared the teams to Ugandans and a host of the players he worked with became key elements of the senior team and their clubs.

Khalifa is not shy about his intention to lead the senior team and will want it badly now that some of the players he worked with are now ineligible for the youth teams and ready to make the next step. He is also believed to be so trusted by the Fufa president Moses Magogo that reports have also linked Khalifa to Magogo's club Kampala Queens ahead of the Cecafa region's Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers.

Magogo has, however, also shown in appointing Lutalo in the past and Hamza Lutalo for his club that he can also look into the men's game for coaches to aid the women's game. But these keep being scoffed at and the fact that he quickly got rid of George and is said to be looking at replacing Hamza at KQ means that the noises against such appointments from the men's games hold some water.

Speaking of past appointments, when Farida Bulega was given a chance in 2017. She was new to coaching at the time but Fufa wanted a woman at the helm of the national team. There are not many women in the local game that are coaching but should they be what Fufa want, then former national team player Christine Wanyana could be one of the names looked at.

Foreign appointments



Like for the men, there is every reason to believe Fufa can still exploit the option of appointing a foreign coach for the women too.

But that is the kind of appointment they can only do if there is time for the coach to get acquainted with the players. And certainly one that can be done if the youth team appointments are done.

At the time the U-20 girls lost their Cecafa tournament to Ethiopia in 2021 at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru, there was concrete talk that Fufa wanted to appoint Firew Hailegebral but then they went for Lutalo.

It is highly likely that Hailegebral will lead the foreign options but there should also be names from Europe.