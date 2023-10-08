Coman double helps Bayern cut gap after Leverkusen go top

Kingsley Coman's double helped Bayern Munich stay two points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen as the reigning champions beat Freiburg 3-0 at home on Sunday.

With Leverkusen winning 3-0 against Cologne to go five points clear of the Bavarians just moments before kick-off, Bayern responded immediately and were 2-0 up at half-time.

Coman looped a cross goalwards looking for Harry Kane in the 12th minute but the ball drifted over Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu and into the goal.

Leroy Sane scored Bayern's second 25 minutes in, playing a pass to Kane on the left and slamming the England captain's return ball into the net.

The duo are building an impressive partnership, with five of Sane's seven goals this season assisted by the former Tottenham striker.

The former Manchester City winger had the ball in the net again on the stroke of half-time, lifting a dipping shot over Atubolu, but the stunning strike was chalked off by VAR for offside.

Coman scored again with five minutes remaining and once more had a slice of luck, his shot taking a big deflection to evade the outstretched arms of Atubolu.

A smiling Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel told DAZN the game was "very good, from beginning to end we concentrated well."

Tuchel said Bayern had given Kane, who did not score but laid on an assist, more playmaking responsibility.

"Both our number 10s were very high today, we pushed Harry back a little bit so that he was better integrated in the game."

Freiburg coach Christian Streich said his side "had no chance today".

"I'm happy that it finished 3-0, because there could certainly have been more goals," he added.

Bayern will head into the international break in third, while Freiburg -- who narrowly missed out on the top four last season -- sit in midtable, with 10 points after seven matches.

Leverkusen dominant

Earlier on Sunday, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable win over derby rivals Cologne.

Leverkusen were superb in attack, goals from Jonas Hofmann, Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface taking the side to a dominant victory against their struggling opponents.

"When you see how hard we're working daily, week after week, we've changed our mentality. We fight and we run," said midfielder Granit Xhaka.

"It all looks beautiful... but it's not easy."

A World Cup winner with Spain as a player in 2010, Alonso's influence on Leverkusen was clear in the home side's first goal, Hofmann finishing off a slick team move for the opener.

Boniface slid the ball to Alex Grimaldo on the left flank, the Spain defender finding Florian Wirtz who back-heeled for Hofmann to score his sixth goal in 10 games since moving from Gladbach in the summer.

"It's been a great honour to get to know him," added Xhaka of Alonso.

"He's so hungry for success, for perfection -- and you see that on the field."

Leverkusen doubled their advantage shortly afterwards, Grimaldo threading a ball across the face of goal for Frimpong to tap home.

Boniface scored Leverkusen's third midway through the second half, turning in an inch-perfect pass from Hofmann from close range to make it seven goals in seven league appearances this season.

Boniface had a chance to score a second late in the match, but skewed his shot just wide.

Leverkusen have now won nine of their 10 matches in all competitions this season, only dropping points in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Bayern.

The loss leaves Cologne stranded alone at the bottom of the table, with just one point.

In Sunday's late game, Eintracht Frankfurt overcame an early penalty miss from Jessic Ngankam to win 2-0 at home against promoted Hoffenheim.

Ngankam blasted his shot over the bar 30 minutes in after Omar Marmoush was fouled in the box but teenage midfielder Hugo Larsson scored his first goal for the club minutes later to give the Eagles the lead.