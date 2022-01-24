Comoros crisis

Hosts Cameroonhave been stellar, breezing through Group A with seven points and as many goals from three matches and Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao’s men now turn the knob a little more when they meet Comoros in the last 16 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé tonight.

Few would have imagined the islanders being here at the expense of four-time winners Ghana. Comoros beat the Black Stars 3-2 in Group C to reach the knockout stage on their debut.

Coach Amir Abdou’s side has relied on the fighting spirit as well as prowess from El Fardou Ben and Ahmed Mogni but The Coelacanths, who only became members of Caf in 2003, race a humongous task.

No goalkeepers

Abdou’s first choice goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina was taken off in the 74th minute against Ghana but the two standby custodians Ali Ahmada and Moyadh Ousseni are down with Covid.

Now the 30-year-old Boina could either be rushed back or Abdou and his technical team may contemplate using an outfield player in goal.

That could be a huge risk as they face the five-time winners whose skipper Vincent Aboubakar hasn’t blinked in front of goal in any of the matches.

He is the second Cameroonian after legend Samuel Eto’o to score in three successive Afcon matches and could as well set his own record if he adds to his five-goal tally today.

The winner will face the victor between Guinea and debutants Gambia, who open the day’s business in Bafoussam.

ROUND OF 16 - TODAY

Guinea vs. Gambia 7pm