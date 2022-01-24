Comoros crisis

From nerves tojoy. Burkinabe celebrate after their penalty win. PHOTO | AFP

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Abdou’s first choice goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina was taken off in the 74th minute against Ghana but the two standby custodians Ali Ahmada and Moyadh Ousseni are down with Covid.

Hosts Cameroonhave been stellar, breezing through Group A with seven points and as many goals from three matches and Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao’s men now turn the knob a little more when they meet Comoros in the last 16 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé tonight.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.