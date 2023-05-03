Complacent KCCA grant title rivals reprieve

It is time to get your calculators out. The StarTimes Uganda Premier League is currently undergoing a gripping seesaw trend and still serves up jaw dropping upsets.

Jackson Mayanja's KCCA blew up a glorious chance to get to the top of the pile on Tuesday when they squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-all with relegation bound Onduparaka at Lugogo.

On the same day, Vipers atoned for their sins in the loss to SC Villa last week by making easy work of Gaddafi at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

The 2-0 victory moved Alex Isabirye's to 42 points from 22 matches in third place while KCCA remained second with 45 points from 23 matches.

Leaders Villa have 46 points from 24 matches as they descend on Luzira Grounds on Wednesday to take on giant slayers Maroons that have just caged URA to go seventh with 33 points.

A double over the Prison Warders will catapult Jackson Magera's SC Villa to 49 points at the summit and give them a firmer grip in this ridiculous and unpredictable title contest.

Mayanja exposed

Back at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo, Mayanja's honeymoon came to a grand halt when his second half substitutions betrayed him.

Hurling off protagonist Allan Okello, just after he had celebrated scoring KCCA's second goal for a ineffective left winger Brian Majwega angered many and obviously led to the capitulation.

Okello was literally born to score against the Caterpillars and indeed had them licking his feet when Mayanja did the unthinkable.

Mayanja's coaching tactical master plan is not beyond reproach for starters.

He also shocked many when he subbed workaholic midfielder Saidi Mayanja who was initiating attacks from deep and had come close to scoring the opener that was later ruled out for offside.

Okello's goal, a calm convertion past Onduparaka goalkeeper Noman Angufindru after being put through by substitute Julius Poloto on 64 minutes, helped double the lead after Moses Waiswa's curling freekick gave KCCA the cushion on 52 minutes.

Basement boys Onduparaka didn't fret nor played like a maligned team that has amassed only 15 points in 24 matches.

They were rewarded with the first goal when forward Nathan Oloro danced past three stranded KCCA defenders to curl the ball beyond custodian Benjamin Ochan's reach with three minutes left on the clock.

KCCA developed a feet of clay and soon Onduparaka substitute Boyi Fazilinho headed in from a freekick to silence the Lugogo faithful.

To many, KCCA was supposed to build on the Villa and Gaddafi victories to dismantle as side that always bows at home.

"Those things happen in Ugandan football and that is all I can say. We have to pick up ourselves and be ready for the Vipers game (on Friday at Kitende)," Mayanja laboured to explain.

Lumala at last

Nigerian forward Abubakar Lawal once again starred for the Venoms when he tapped in the ball past Gaddafi goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa on 23 minutes from a well weighed pass from skipper Milton Karisa.

The home crowd was however more excited by substitute Abdul Lumala's goal on 77 minutes, his first for the club in the league since joining in July.

Before the tap-in goal, Lumala had last scored for Vipers in the Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Real De Bangui in September and had been branded a big flop and always ridiculed on the bench.

Isabirye will hope it wasn't a flash in the pan as he gears up for the title shaping clash with KCCA and mouthwatering photofinishing.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

KCCA 2-2 Onduparaka

Vipers 2-0 Gaddafi

Wednesday fixtures

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Busoga United (Kavumba)

Blacks Power vs. URA (Lira)

Maroons vs. SC Villa (Luzira)