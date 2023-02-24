Congo peg back wasteful Hippos

The Uganda Hippos remain in the driving seat to secure qualification to the quarterfinals of U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This is after playing out a 2-2 draw with Congo in an end to end encounter at the Suez Canal Stadium that left both teams joint top of Group B with four points.

The truth though is this was a wasted opportunity to clinch progress to the quarterfinals.

Having fallen behind to a J. E. Loulendo header on six minutes, the Hippos responded within five minutes when Titus Sematimba poked home after Congo goalkeeper C. F. M. Wamba spilled a Rogers Mugisha freekick.

They then took a 33rd minute lead when captain Ismail Mugulusi beat his man down the right before cutting the ball back for the on-rushing Saidi Mayanja to side foot home.

The goal represented what has come to be known of the Jackson Mayanja coached team. One that is able to conjure up moments of brilliance but can hardly control games.

With Congo captain C. G. Negongara having been sent off at half time, the Hippos struggled to control proceedings in the second half despite their numerical advantage.

They have also been wasteful in the opening two games. striker John Paul Dembe who scored a fine individual effort in the 2-1 opening group win against Central African Republic struggled in this game fluffing two one on one opportunities and sending a free header wide.

He was also on the receiving of some suspect offside calls particular in the first half.

The physical Congolese then pounced with A. P. Mombouli heading home from another corner as Hippos goalkeeper Abdu Magada struggled with crosses.