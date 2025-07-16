Congo to panel beat Pamoja hosts in four-nation Cup

With the Chan 2024 tournament fast approaching, East African host nations will get one final test for their respective teams before the main event.

This is after Cecafa, the regional football body, in a bid to step up its members’ performance on home soil and avoid early embarrassments has organized a week-long invitational tournament that will comprise four nations including all the three co-hosts Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. Central African nation Congo Brazzaville has been invited as a guest side

This four-nation pre-Chan tournament will take place from July 21-27 at Karatu Stadium in Arusha, Tanzania.

It will be played in a round-robin format where each team plays against all the three others and the team with the most points at the end will be declared the winner.

Participating teams will field squads composed exclusively of players active in their domestic leagues in line with the Chan eligibility rules.

Cecafa executive director Auka Gecheo described the tournament as an important preparatory platform for member associations ahead of the main continental competition.

The 2024 African Nations Championship, reserved for home-based players, is set to run from August 2 to 30 and will be jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania as precursor for the Afcon 2027.

Cecafa had initially invited Sudan another member who as qualified for the finals to the tournament but the nation withdrew to concentrate on its recently resumed domestic league.

Sudanese league football is currently recovering from a two-year hiatus caused by political instability, during which their major clubs Al Hilal and El Merreikh were temporarily exiled to Mauritania to participate in their league and host continental games.

This invitational tournament offers the participating nations a final opportunity to evaluate their preparations in competitive conditions before the main tournament.

Uganda, drawn in Group C for the Chan finals alongside Niger, Guinea, Algeria, and South Africa, will seek to use the tournament to finalize its squad as they kick off against Kenya before facing Congo and then sum up against Tanzania.

Kenya is in Group A with Morocco, Angola, DR Congo and Zambia while Tanzania face Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central African Republic in Pool B.

Chan 2024

Hosts: Uganda, Kenya & Tanzania

Dates: August 2–30

Participating nations: 19

Cecafa pre-Chan tournament fixtures

July 21

Kenya vs. Uganda

Tanzania vs. Congo Brazzaville

July 24

Congo Brazzaville vs. Uganda

Tanzania vs. Kenya

July 27

Kenya vs. Congo Brazzaville