Contract clash forces Shaban second exit from KCCA

In a stunning turn of events, KCCA razor-sharp striker Muhammad Shaban has decided to part ways with the team for the second time, following a heated dispute over contract extension terms.

The reliable goal-scorer, who has been the backbone of the team's mini renaissance under Abdallah Mubiru, has left fans and management reeling with this unexpected departure.

Fresh off a goal scoring spell outing with the Uganda Cranes, the eccentric net buster is now in high demand from other clubs, underscoring the ongoing tensions and unresolved issues that have plagued negotiations, leaving both the player and the club at a crossroads.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from this incredible club after two unforgettable seasons. The memories made, victories celebrated, and bonds formed will forever hold a special place in my heart.

"I am grateful for the unwavering support, passion, and dedication shown by each and every one of you.” Shaban wrote on his Facebook page.

This was a refined tone from the younger version of Shaban who left KCCA to join Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca for the 2018–19 season, making 5 league appearances, before returning to Vipers in August 2019.

He would later re-signed for parent Onduparaka in October 2021, before returning to the Lugogo based club in August 2022.

“As I embark on a new chapter in my career, I want to express my sincerest gratitude to the fans who have stood by me through thick and thin.

"Although my time at the club may be coming to an end, I promise to keep you informed of my next move. Your continued support means the world to me, and I look forward to sharing the next step of this journey with you,” added Shaban who led the top scorers' charts in the league last season with 17 goals.

One thing is certain, rule out Shaban's possible third return to KCCA at your own peril.

Dearly missed but....

According to KCCA chief executive officer Anisha Muhoozi, they tried all they could to keep Shaban glued at Lugogo but they hit a brick wall.

"He had a better offer elsewhere that we couldn't match. His fee to sign a new contract ranged between Shs100m upwards but we failed to come to an agreement and left him to leave," Muhoozi told Daily Monitor.

The Shaban transfer saga has dragged on since the league ended in May and KCCA board headed by Eng. Andrew Sserunjogi met the fans last month at Lugogo to calm their fears that he was on the doorsteps.

"We have already brought on board a young striker (Emmanuel Anyama, from Kaaro Karungi in the Fufa Big League) and we are on the look out for another proven forward to fill Shaban's void.

"Shaban is a prolific and friendly striker who will be dearly missed at the KCCA but it's normal in football for great players to come and go and new faces join in," she added.

Shaban, slightly past his mid 20s, is reportedly on the radar of Tanzanian league champions Young Africans and Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.

Apart from temperamental demeanor and injuries, Shaban's career has somewhat stalled due to his growing nomadic tendency that prevents him from settling at any given club.

Factfile

Date of birth: January 11, 1998 (age 26)

Place of birth: Arua, Uganda

Height: 1.65 m (5ft 5in)

Position(s): Striker

Senior career

2015: Vipers

2015–2017: Onduparaka

2017–2018: KCCA

2018–2019: Raja Casablanca

2019–2021: Vipers

2021–2022: Onduparaka

2022–2024: KCCA

International career