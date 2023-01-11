Contrasting goals for Uganda, DRC

Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will safely check into Algerian port city of Annaba starting today as they gear up for their clash this weekend.

The two East African neighbours will carry memories of Uganda's 2-0 victory over DRC when their two national senior sides met at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Their next meeting on Saturday in Annaba is, however, of a different magnitude; this one bringing together footballers that play club football domestically.

This Group B clash will be one between two countries with the most qualifications to the Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

Different end in mind

As they start their sixth campaign out of seven editions, the two will have similar, yet contrasting objectives.

While coach Micho Sredojevic's Uganda are desperate to advance from the group for the first time since debuting at the championship in 2011, DRC will be seeking to become the most successful.

Micho has been consistent with the general expectations of the country, often telling the Daily Monitor "we have to do better than previous editions" and after that try to stay in the tournament as long as the team can.

But with pressure mounting following a poor start to Afcon 2023/24 qualifiers, which have Uganda bottom of their group with one point from two games, and expectations in Algeria, Micho is now choosing to let the game talk.

"Whatever I have to say, our players will talk on the field of play," he said yesterday.

He named his final 23 players to carry out the task of finishing group matches among the top two teams. Senegal and Ivory Coast complete Group B.

National champions Vipers SC dominate Micho's 23-man squad with nine players.

DRC want title

While advancing from the pool will be looked at as progress for the Cranes, anything short of the final could be jeered at in Congo.

At two Chan titles apiece, the DRC and Morocco are the most successful at the tournament.

And coach Otis Ngoma, who is in charge of the Congo Chan team as former Cranes boss Sebastien Desabre concentrates on the mainstream national side, is determined to make the Leopards the most successful nation in the competition by winning a third title.

"The DRC is going to Algeria with the aim of bringing back a third star," said Ngoma after naming his final squad for the job on Monday.

Ngoma expressed confidence in his named team while acknowledging the off-the-pitch financial difficulties that he and his players have experienced, limiting the team’s ability to prepare.

"It’s been seven months, we have no salary. We don’t strike. And there, every day with an intrinsic motivation, our hearts, we said to ourselves that the state will one day be grateful.”

DRC's two Chan titles came in 2009 in Côte d'Ivoire with coach Santos Muntubile, and 2016 with coach Florent Ibenge.

Uganda Cranes final 23

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi FC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders

Ashiraf Mandela (Vipers SC), James Begisa (URA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Isa Mubiru (Vipers SC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Kenneth Semakula(SC Villa), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC), Gift Fred (SC Villa)

Midfielders

Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC), Abdu Karim Watambala(Vipers SC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards