Controversial goal grows KCCA lead

Wakiso Giants' valiant fight in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League match on Wednesday was damaged by a simple moment of madness.

The Purple Sharks had gone toe to toe with the table leaders KCCA at Kabaka Kyabaggu in a closely contested affair only to be deflated by Rogers Mato contentious goal on 46 minutes.

Mato appeared to be coming from an offside position when the ball fell into his path.

This was after Allan Okello went down in the box under two challenges with the assistant referee Ronald Katenya first signalling for an offside before rescinding his decision after consultation with centre referee Ali Sabila.

Wakiso Giants played their usual pleasing football and thrice had the chance to score only for Mikidad Ssenyonga, Shafik Kimbowa and Moses Aliro to be denied by KCCA stand-in goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.

"The league is competitive and we are lucky to have won this tense encounter.I want to thank Ochan for a splendid performance today and he should keep it up.I'm a believer and I believe since we are now in pole position to win the league title, " an elated Morley Byekwaso told Daily Monitor.

KCCA moved to 32 points from 15 matches and are now four points ahead of Alex Isabirye's Bul who drew with Blacks Power 1-all at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru..

Wakiso remained fourth on the log with 25 points from the same number of games.