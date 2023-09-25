Cops survive Elephants as fierce derby welcomes Mwebaze to Mbale

Police staged a second-half comeback to cage Young Elephants 2-1 for their first win of the 2023/24 BetPawa Fufa Big League on Monday at Kavumba.

The newly-promoted side from Lira started with fire as they grabbed the lead through Jimmy Oola in the 20th minute.

Coach Simon Mugerwa made massive changes in the second half, bringing on Tony Kiwalazi and Denis Kalanzi for Gaddafi Kacancu and Steven Kabuye.

The changes worked ten minutes later as Kiwalazi set Kalanzi for the equalizer. The Cops added more firepower in James Obedi and Herman Wasswa with ten minutes left. Wasswa failed an easy one-on-one against the keeper in the last minute but Obedi corrected that mistake in the added minutes, nodding in goalkeeper Davis Mutebi’s long ball for the win.

Fierce derby

The opening day fixtures conclude as bitter rivals Mbale Heroes and Kataka clash at the Mbale City Stadium.

On Tuesday, coach Asaph Mwebaze starts his tenure at Mbale Heroes with a tough fixture against the club’s bitter rival Kataka at the Mbale City Stadium.

Mwebaze has immense experience in the second division, having won it thrice with Maroons. His new assignment launches in a match that is expected to draw bitter emotions and bragging rights but is under no pressure.

“I have been in this position before, so it is exciting but there’s no pressure,” Mwebaze told media yesterday as he called for a concerted effort by everyone to achieve his targets

“I have done this before, so I know what I’m talking about but we need everyone to work in the same direction including the fans,” he rallied.

His counterpart Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango played down the recent exits of five key players as he replaced them with lower-tier signings despite surviving relegation by a whisker last season. Awachango has managed the club since their debut in 2016.

BETPAWA FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Result

Police 2-1 Young Elephants

Tuesday fixture – 4 pm

Mbale Heroes vs. Kataka - Mbale City Stadium