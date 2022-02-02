Corporate league confirms milestone edition

The Corporate League, a meet where companies compete in different sports disciplines every month, has grown in leaps and bounds since it first arrived in 2002.

The competition moves to make 20 editions when it kicks off on Sunday at the Kyambogo University Sports Grounds. The landmark edition should have come two years ago but the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions took their toll, until the economy was recently fully opened. Over 160 companies have participated since inception and 40 have already confirmed showing up this year.

Chairman Board of Directors, Dennis Mbidde is out to make up for the time lost, starting with Sunday’s season opener with 40 companies already registered. “Like any other institution, persons or individuals we have had a tough period. After 20 years of consistent performance, we believe the worst is behind us and can only look forward to a better future together,” he said while speaking at the launch at Hotel Africa yesterday.

Sunday’s activities will kick off with a mass vaccination campaign for member company employees and their family members yet to be jabbed. The games will then get underway with battles in football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, athletics, netball, tug of war, bottle racing, sack racing, pool and wood ball with room for more inclusions as the season wears on.

A new leadership ushered by Diana Muttu as chairperson starts its tenure with this campaign. Julius Ikwete will deputise Muttu while Alex Balimwikungu is publicity secretary. Ismael Lukooya’s docket is discipline as Irene Nakasiita and Edison Katembe come in as committee members.

The establishment has also tasked itself with two Corporate Social Responsibility Projects, starting with a slum community Covid-19 sensitization, prevention, vaccination and testing campaign. There are also plans to renovate St. Bernadette Health Centre 2 in Kitagwenda district.