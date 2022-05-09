Corporate wrestle down UCU to keep up tense title push

With less than two weeks to the end of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) season, clubs are moving fast to bolster their squads.

Weird as it sounds, they are making use of a decision by the 26th Fufa Executive Committee convened on March 26.

The meeting “approved that a player may be released to join a club of his or her choice on sporting just cause if he/she doesn’t make 25 per cent of matches played in a single season,” Fufa said.

Kampala Queens (KQ) had by press time been the biggest beneficiaries, signing Patricia Akiror and Joanita Nassali from second-tier Ajax Queens, and Asubo-Gafford captain Shakira Mutiibwa.

Squad depth was a real issue for KQ, who were struggling to raise even five substitutes on some match days, and after going top of the table after the mid-week 2-2 draw with Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS), adding numbers at the business end of the season could only come in handy.

On Saturday, when they needed midfield control in their 2-0 home win over Rines SS at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja, Crested Cranes defensive midfielder Mutiibwa came in as a handy second half substitute. Akiror, too, to provide cover at the back after the goals.

Goals from Resty Nanziri, who is finding consistency at the right time of the season, and Shamirah Nalugya secured the much needed win that propelled them to 29 points in 14 matches.

Steady Nakaziro

UMHS are also beneficiaries of the transfer waiver as they managed to prize away the highly-rated goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro from a protracted war with Lady Doves.

Nakaziro broke ranks with Doves at the start of the season, apparently, accusing the club management of frustrating a move abroad.

She was already training with UMHS when Fufa approved her wish to move before the KQ visit. But she had to pay Lady Doves a compensation fee of Shs1.2m for not honouring her contractual obligations between March and June 2022.

Nakaziro’s experience and presence at the back continues to help UMHS, who beat Tooro Queens 2-1 away in Fort Portal. Anitah Namata’s header off Elizabeth Nakigozi’s freekick was cancelled by Sumaya Komuntale’s penalty before halftime.

But Catherine Nagadya restored the lead from a second half freekick to ensure UMHS are just within two points of KQ.

Keeping up with the movers, Stella Musubika was also quite the revelation making her debut for She Corporate in yesterday’s 1-0 home win over Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals after moving from Kawempe.

Elsewhere, Hadijah Nandago added to Aisha Nantongo’s brace to secure a 3-1 first home victory for Kawempe over She Maroons – for whom Millicent Namwembe scored the consolation – on Saturday.

In the battle for the top scorers gong in Soroti, both Grace Aluka and Fazila Ikwaput scored as Olila High School and Lady Doves drew 1-1.

Women Premier League





Weekend results

Kampala Queens 2-0 Rines SS

Tooro Queens 1 -2 UMHS Lubaga

Kawempe Muslim 3-1 She Maroons

She Corporate 1-0 UCU