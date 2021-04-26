Could Desabre be on his way back ‘home’?

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Power brokers at FUFA headquarters in Mengo have remained tight-lipped regarding Uganda Cranes next coach.

The federation head of communications, Ahmed Hussein, told this newspaper in the aftermath of agreeing with then Cranes boss, Johnny McKinstry, that only the executive had a say on that.

“They will guide on that matter with the help of the CEO and Football Development Directorate,” he said.

But sources with links to both parties intimate that Egypt 2019 Afcon Cranes coach, Sebastien Desabre, could be the man steering the national team through the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers that start in June.

Actually, another source close to the Frenchman’s agent even goes ahead to claim Desabre, 44, could be flying into the country anytime.

We could not, however, independently verify those claims by press time.

The Frenchman currently manages French Ligue 2 side Chamois Niortais.

And, if anything, it could be the negotiations on how to get away still holding up movement, as Fufa might not afford paying off his contract after doing the same with departed McKinstry.

Desabre departed the job he took over in December 2017 five months short of his two-year anniversary in 2019 after a juicy offer arrived from Egyptian side, Pyramids.

At the time of his departure, the love relationship between him and Ugandan fans was blissful after some exciting football displayed in Egypt.

He also enjoyed a good relationship with Fufa, although his total detest of mediocrity and absolute disregard of opinions he did not buy into sometimes left some figures in Mengo frustrated.

Why Desabre?

If Fufa are indeed to have the Frenchman back, they will have looked at his strong points ahead of a few areas they don’t agree with.

Some of those are his professionalism and style of play. During his short tenure with the Cranes, Desabre never shied from allowing his players to express themselves on the pitch.

“Each coach has his style but may adjust accordingly depending on the situation or opponent,” he said on arrival late 2017.

“Personally, I believe in the offensive style of play but in football it is very important to remain compact and to have defensive discipline as you play your fancy football.

“But this depends on the atmosphere of play, game, type of players, their level of skills, technical abilities among other things. I like winning with style.”

Other names

Talking of style, it is refreshing that two of the best local coaches, to whom style is second nature, fall in the talk of taking the reins.

Former KCCA manager, the most successful coach at the club - Mike Mutebi, and Police FC boss Abdallah Mubiru, who is currently top in the Cranes coaching hierarchy, are those men.

Winning with style is everything to them, as exemplified at their club coaching careers.

Both have also previously managed the Cranes on interim basis.

Mutebi is currently available after parting ways with KCCA, while it takes no thinking for Mubiru to leave his Police job for Cranes.

For now, though, we can only keep track of how things unfold, as Fufa have no option but name the next coach as quickly as possible.

Uganda open their World Cup qualification campaign away to Kenya on June 5-8. Mali and Rwanda are the other group-mates.

The three front runners

Desabre fact file

Full name: Sébastien Serge Louis Desabre

Date of birth: August 2, 1976 (age 44)

Place of birth: Valence, France

Teams managed

2006–2010: ES Le Cannet-Rocheville

2010–2012: ASEC Mimosas

2012–2013: Coton Sport

2013–2014: Espérance

2014: Espérance

2014: Mauritania

2015: Recreativo do Libolo

2015–2016: Dubai CSC

2016: JS Saoura

2016–2017: Wydad AC

2017: Ismaily

2017–2019: Uganda

2019– Pyramids FC

2020 - Wydad

2021: Chamois Niortais

Mike Mutebi fact file

Age: 51

Clubs he played for: Bell, KCC

Coaching qualification: Uefa diploma ‘A’ holder from Germany

Club management

2015-2021: Signs with KCCA as manager, wins three league titles, among other accolades

2011: Manager, SC Villa

1994-96: Assistant coach at KCCA and Miracle

1996: Took over from Phillip Omondi at KCCA as head coach before quitting in 1997 for Simba

2003: Head of technical, KCCA

Cranes tenure

2004: Briefly coached the Cranes but was replaced halfway through the 2006 Afcon qualifying campaign with Egyptian Mohamed Abbas.

Mubiru fact file

Age: 46

Clubs played for: Nsambya, UCI, Dairy, SC Villa, KCC, Military Police

Honours: Two league titles (1994 with SC Villa and 1997 with KCCA).

National team: Cranes 1993-1995

Boyhood hero: Moses Ndaula

Coaching: Kibuli SS, KCCA, Proline, Police, Uganda Cranes

National team: Cranes assistant coach, who managed the final two 2021 Afcon qualifying matches as full boss

Did you know?

Abdallah Mubiru started out as a goalkeeper. Also played as a striker before settling in the midfield

