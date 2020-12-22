Covid-isolating Mutebi  resigned to fate in Caf tie

Covid-19 quagmire. As well as the gaffer Mike Mutebi, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and a couple of other players had not travelled to Kigali by press time, leaving the Ugandan side badly depleted for the crunch round of 32 Caf Confederations Cup tie.

By DENIS BBOSA More by this Author

KCCA face the ultimate moment of truth in the Caf Confederations Cup first round in Kigali tomorrow with assistant coach Morley Byekwaso carrying a heavy Covid-19 load on his shoulders to get a result in the absence of his boss.

Mike Mutebi has been ruled out of at least the first leg against AS Kigali due to the ugly virus, with the tactician resigned to battling the respiratory disease instead of the football opponents.

Byekwaso will be supported by Badru Kaddu, Robert Kabuye and Richard Malinga as a depleted KCCA bids to upset the hosts at Nyamirambo Stadium .

“I’m isolating at home and I have left the team with my assistants that I trust,” Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

“At the moment we are not in control of our destiny in Rwanda because even the few players there may be omitted if traced with Covid-19.”

KCCA administration has been cagey on revealing the details of all the travelling players but Mutebi, in self-isolation in Kawempe, remains steadfast of his team’s ‘Plan B’ if the worst come to face.

“In case goalkeepers Charles Lukwago and Hassan Matovu don’t make it, Ali Mwirusi should step up. Filbert Obenchan, Samuel Kato, Musa Ramathan and Peter Magambo will man the defence,” he added.

Enforced changes. Byekwaso (top) will oversee KCCA’s technical bench as Mutebi continues to recover from Covid-19. PHOTOS/FILE

Mutebi believes that in the absence of pivotal players like Samson Kigozi, Denis Iguma, Brian Aheebwa, Hassan Musana, Stefano Mazengo – all reportedly down with the virus – Ashiraf Mugume, Bright Anukani, Steven Sserwadda, Sam Ssenyonjo and Charles Lwanga can lead the assault in Kigali.

KCCA have had to endure a mixed start to the season minus injured John Revita, Sadat Anaku and Julius Poloto.

Kigali set

Meanwhile, AS Kigali tactician Eric Nshimiyimana is plotting to take full advantage, especially by banking on the home advantage.

“KCCA are a very good side with quality players,” Rwanda’s The New Times quoted Nshimiyimana as saying.

“My plan is to start watching videos of their matches to gauge their style of play and tactics. We have to make good use of home advantage if this team is to progress.”

AS Kigali made it to the round 32 of the competition on the away rule after eliminating Orapa of Botswana, while the Ugandan Kasasiro Boys were among the teams that received a bye to the round of the competition.

