Covid: Mutebi has more than just AS Kigali to outwit

Christmas blessings may need to come early for Mike Mutebi’s KCCA if they are to lay down the marker in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

Just when the KCCA manager was chest-thumping for drawing ‘a soft’ opponent in AS Kigali, a dreadful league form, coupled with Covid-19 positive cases at Lugogo, threatens to spoil the planned party.

The 13-time Uganda Premier League winners were supposed to fly out yesterday for the match but by press time, the latest Covid-19 results were not yet out, according to club publicist Moses Magero.

“The reports that the head coach and most of the senior players are down with Covid-19 are not true at all,” Magero said. “KCCA health department took the samples on Friday to the Ministry of Health and are yet to report back.”

There were unconfirmed reports that Mutebi, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, defenders Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, lead striker Brian Aheebwa, and midfielders Stefano Mazengo, Samson Kigozi and Hassan Musana had all tested positive for the virus.

Magero hinted at the club travelling in batches today in case any of their staff was still under health scrutiny.

Mutebi to plug the gaps

The disturbing news came on the heels of KCCA’s two losses on the bounce to arch-rivals SC Villa and URA in the league in matches that exposed many the flaws in the team’s armour.

“We played well in the midfield (in the 2-1 home defeat to URA on Friday) but were not penetrative in the opposition half. We have to improve on the way we hold the ball and not behave as though it is hot,” Mutebi said.

“Against tough opposition, maintaining possession is key.”

KCCA fell on the continental duty 4-1 on aggregate to Algerian side Paradou last year and 3-2 on aggregate by Congo Brazzaville giants Otoho D’oyo.

AS Kigali, who ousted Botswana side Oropa United in the preliminary round, won their first league game 2-0 against Mukura on December 10 and are expected to throw everything at KCCA in their underdog capacity.

KCCA are still expected to be without injured Johnny Revita, Sadat Anaku and Julius Poloto.

