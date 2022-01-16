Covid rules put fans off attending AFCON matches

A Cameroon football supporter gestures in the stands ahead of the Group A Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Cameroon and Ethiopia at Stade d'Olembé in Yaounde on January 13, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The cheapest tickets cost 3,000 CFA francs ($5.22) in a country where almost 40 percent of people live below the poverty line and a third of the population survives on barely $2 a day, according to the World Bank.

Cameroon may be a football-mad country but most matches at the Africa Cup of Nations so far have been played out in front of largely empty stadiums, with fans preferring to gather elsewhere to enjoy the action.
In Bafoussam in the West region, banners welcome visitors and Cameroonian flags adorn the streets where vendors sell vuvuzelas for fans to deafen passers-by -- there is no doubt that the third-largest city in the country is proud to host AFCON games.
Every night, hundreds of fans mass with a beer in their hands in front of screens in bars to watch and talk about the matches.

