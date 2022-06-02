Cranes' 10-point task

Uganda’s attempt at making it three successive Afcon finals appearances in the last edition was disastrous to say the least.

A miserable three goals against two in six matches, in which they won just two, lost and drew as many, was the report card as Uganda finished third on eight points behind Malawi and Burkina Faso, who qualified to Cameroon 2021.

Northern Irishman Johnny McKinstry was in charge of the first four matches before Abdallah Mubiru took over as interim coach for the ill-fated final two games. Now, as the Cranes arrive in the Algerian capital, Algiers, today ahead of Saturday’s Afcon 2023 Afcon opening qualifying match against the hosts, Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic has his calculations worked out.

Reasonable expectations

“I strongly believe that every Ugandan expects us to go to the African Cup of Nations and our target is to get more than 10 points that will guarantee qualification,” said Micho from Tunisia, where the team has camped since Sunday.

Every team with nine points qualified for Cameroon 2021, while only Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, on seven and eight in different groups respectively, progressed with fewer.

Micho, reappointed as Cranes coach last July having earlier helped Uganda end nearly four decades of Afcon finals absence with Gabon 2017 edition, knows the first two games could shape the direction of the team.

“In this bracket of two matches, Algeria away and Niger at home (June 8),” said the Serbian, “we are planning to have three-plus points.” That would suggest that a point would be satisfactory for Micho and Uganda, a country that have never won in Algeria.

The encouragement is that Uganda drew 1-1 in 1973 and 1995 in Algeria during Afcon qualifiers for the following respective years.

The first draw saw Uganda qualify for the 1974 Afcon finals. “And we are approaching this match against Algeria aware that opportunities and chances are not lost and are taken by those that are ready.

Shaban, Muleme knocks

“The one great chance on Saturday for this generation of players, where we are having few mature and seniors, and several youngsters is a new chapter in Uganda Cranes.

“Against former African champions and Arab Cup winners, a very good team of Algeria, we shall measure ourselves how far we have come.”

Meanwhile, Micho will hope striker Muhammad Shaban and wingback Isaac Muleme shake off knocks they picked in a practice match against a second division Tunisian side on Monday. The Cranes were due to play Caf Confederation Cup semifinalists and Libyan champions, Ahly Tripoli, yesterday as the final test before flying to Algiers today.

Belmadi respects Uganda

Elsewhere, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi is treating the match against Uganda with all the seriousness it deserves.

“We aspire to win and raise our heads again,” said Belmadi, their disastrous Afcon 2021 group stage finish and failure to make the 2022 World Cup finals still fresh in Algerians minds. “Uganda haven’t conceded many goals, they are tough, look at their results and their journey.” Earlier, he had emphasised that there were no longer “big or small teams in Africa”, a point Micho echoed.

Mahrez issue