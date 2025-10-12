Cranes 360-minute wall faces Mahrez fire

When the rubber meets the road, there’s no room for error - and that’s exactly where the Uganda Cranes find themselves as they prepare for their most daunting test yet in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

On Tuesday, under the floodlights of Stade Hocine-Aït-Ahmed in Boukhalfa, Uganda’s battle-hardened defence will lock horns with an Algerian side already through to the next round but far from finished.



Boasting a record of three consecutive clean sheets - 360 minutes without conceding a goal against Guinea (1-0), Mozambique (4-0), Somalia (2-0), Botswana (0-1) - the Cranes’ back line of Toby Sibbick, Elio Capradossi, Jordan Obita, and Aziz Kayondo has been a wall of steel.

That wall, however, will face its sternest battering when they meet an Algerian attack that has struck 22 times across their qualifiers campaign.



While tomorrow’s tie may appear a formality for the already qualified Fennecs, head coach Vladimir Petkovic is unlikely to leave anything to chance.

Now comes Mahrez

Spearheading his plans is legendary forward Riyad Mahrez. The former Manchester City winger, now on 105 caps with 33 goals and 44 assists, turned in a majestic display in the 3-0 thumping of Somalia - scoring one and assisting two.

His artistry not only sealed Algeria’s place in the World Cup but also reaffirmed his status as a national icon. Alongside Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura is another name that will keep Ugandan defenders on their toes.

The electric forward grabbed a splendid brace against Somalia and continues to show why he is considered Algeria’s most dangerous offensive weapon.

The fluid interplay between Mahrez, Amoura, and veteran attacker Baghdad Bounedjah forms the spine of an attacking force that has overwhelmed nearly every opponent on their path to the World Cup.



Uganda’s hopes, though slim, are still alive - and to keep them breathing, they must do the unthinkable: shut out Algeria in their own backyard.

Onyango boost

A major boost comes in the form of the returning Denis Onyango, the legendary shot-stopper whose experience and command will be crucial in marshalling the defensive unit.

The duel between left-back Aziz Kayondo and Mahrez promises to be a highlight reel in itself, while centre-backs Obita and Capradossi must contend with the wily movements of Bounedjah.