Cranes all set in new training kit

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

On Saturday night, Fufa posted pictures on their official social media of Uganda Cranes players doing a “recovery session” in Doula, Cameroon, ahead of the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) starting this weekend.

The players were doing stretches in the usual yellow tops and black trucks. That training kit, unveiled on Wednesday October 10, 2018, at Namboole, arrived with pomp. The jersey is now commonplace.

Last month, Fufa released a statement halting their ‘contract’ with Mafro and handed the job to English sportswear and soccer equipment suppliers, Umbro.

“The partnership will see Umbro supply both Uganda men and women national teams with high-performance match kit, training and off-field apparel as well as equipment,” Fufa communications director Ahmed Hussein said then.

“The reigning Cecafa Cup champions join seven other African nations in wearing the double diamond.”

It is a four-year deal.

Finally, that kit, at least the training version, is now no longer an imagination.

It was revealed on Sunday on the Fufa social media handles and YouTube channel. First, a three-second video showing the double diamond logo and Fufa badge came through.

Then, an avalanche of pictures. Players wore an all-red stripe with white socks. The coaches had all-grey and white socks. Head coach Johnny McInstry chose black trucks.

The goalkeepers – Charles Lukwago, Nafian Alionzi, Tom Ikara and Joel Mutakubwa – wore an all-yellow stripe and white socks.

All these posts came with hash tags and tags; “New Training Kit @Umbro for @UgandaCranesin Doula.”

“Later this week, the official Uganda Cranes jersey to be used (will be known) ,” Hussein said yesterday when pressed on the new kit.

The Chan finals kicks off on Saturday.

Advertisement

ikigongo@ug.nationmedia.com