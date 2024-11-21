Cranes, and 23 others

Paul Put and Cranes players’ promise to respond to the 2-0 defeat to South Africa at Namboole last Friday was delivered by Travis Mutyaba’s 55th minute winner in the 1-0 victory over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Uganda and South Africa had already sealed their slots at Morocco Afcon 2025 finals days earlier, ensuring that their last matches were about topping the group or winning at the very least.

First things first

Both did win, with Bafana Bafana also wrapping up their campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over South Sudan to finish top of Group K.

Uganda’s second away win and fourth overall moved the Cranes to 13 points, one behind South Africa. The Cranes only dropped points to South Africa, drawing 2-2 in Johannesburg and losing 2-0 in Kampala.

All Uganda’s wins came against South Sudan and Congo, home and away.

And after missing the last two editions in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, Uganda are now back to Africa’s football table of men for the eighth time, with Cranes Belgian coach Paul Put at the helm.

Put, 68, joins Serbian Micho Sredojevic (Gabon 2027) and Frenchman Sebastien Desabre (Egypt 2029) as the other coaches to lead Uganda to the finals in recent times.

Pamoja representation

Uganda and Tanzania held the 2027 Afcon Pamoja Bid countries’ flag in the qualifiers as they both made it to Morocco.

But it was a disappointing campaign for Kenya, who played two of their home matches from Kampala due to Caf uncertified stadiums.

The Harambee Stars will not be part of Afcon 2025 in Morocco due December this year and January 2026. Five-time champions Cameroon and Zimbabwe qualified at the expense of Kenya.

Others

Elsewhere, Sudan are the only other country to make it to Afcon from Cecafa.

Continental bigwigs including defending champions Ivory Coast, seven-time winners Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia also made it.

There were also comebacks for DR Congo, Angola, Gabon and Botswana, the latter returning after 12 years. The rest include Benin, Zambia, Mali, Comoros and Equatorial Guinea.

TotalEnergies Caf Afcon 2025

Group K, Matchday Six Results

South Africa 3-0 South Sudan

Congo 0-1 Uganda

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

S. Africa 6 4 2 0 16 5 11 14

Uganda 6 4 1 1 8 5 3 13

Congo 6 1 1 4 4 12 -8 4

S. Sudan 6 1 0 5 6 12 -6 3

The 24 countries that have qualified for Afcon 2025