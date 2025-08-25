Cranes and the wrong places

Uganda Cranes’ coach Morley Byekwaso maintained a calm demeanour both in good and bad times of the Pamoja Chan 2024 finals.

Uganda is the only team which played all its matches up to the semifinals - six of them - at one venue - Mandela National Stadium in Namboole - but the co-hosts exited the tournament on Saturday evening.

The East African nation its fellow co-hosts Kenya and Tanzania to the competitive sidelines after the Cranes bowed out after a narrow 1-0 quarterfinal loss at the hands of title holders Senegal thanks to Oumar Ba’s 62nd-minute goal.

Ugandan artiste Joshua Baraka’s global trending song Wrong Places was played at the end by the DJ and while few could even dance or recognize its lyrics as the somber mood gripped the stadium, it perhaps felt Uganda had pursued football love in a wrong place on the cloudy evening.

So close yet still so far. Across the 90 minutes, it came down to a few details. For long, Uganda seemed to run out of offensive ideas by the hour mark.

Inter play between Allan Okello, Karim Watambala, Joel Sserunjogi, Reagan Mpande, Enock Ssebagala and with wing backs Herbert Achayi and Gavin Kizito attempting crosses, nothing seemed to bother Marc Diouf between Senegal’s posts.

The Cranes had fashioned some controlled possession - which ultimately yielded 372 passes for 57.5 percent share - but there was no significant opportunity which seemed to vindicate this dominance.

“At such a level, we could see that we lacked some guts, the confidence of taking away the chances,” admitted Byekwaso. Mpande on the front left was often bogged down by his decision making and when Patrick Kakande replaced him and Yunus Ssentamu for Watambala, the style of play just seemed hurried and jumbled on the eye.

“The defending champions didn’t play at their best but managed the game. They were very compact… read set pieces very well and had the numbers so that they wouldn’t concede.”

That explains why Seyni Mbaye Ndiaye was named the man of the match. His physical and aerial presence proved pivotal. Senegal now has seven clean sheets in the last eight matches played at the Chan finals.

They’ve only conceded once in four matches at this edition. Yet, it may have been different. After the first three matches of the tournament, Byekwaso admitted striker Jude Ssemugabi was important to his set-up because of his aerial presence ahead of the quicker Ivan Ahimbisibwe.

Against Senegal, the lead forward Ssemugabi’s presence was felt in the opening half-hour, breaking lines on the right and often helping in the shape up when the team needed to press for the ball.

However, the Kitara FC player was stretchered off after 45 minutes after a thigh problem. He had proved a thorn and when Ahimbisibwe replaced him, the substitute did not replicate the same.

“For sure, it affected us (Ssemugabi’s injury),” said Byekwaso. “Jude had the height and size to hold onto the ball. He was a threat in the opening minutes until he left. Ivan is a good player but he couldn’t. We decided to bring Yunus but unfortunately failed to take the chances.”

“We were very slow to beat their last line. If the day is not yours, you can really miss a chance one against one,” added Byekwaso.

Senegal did not create many opportunities but when a cross from the right wasn’t cleared well by left-back Achayi, Ba behind him controlled the ball in the area to finish with a low shot past Mutakubwa at the far post.

“I think at this high level, mental fitness is important,” said Senegalese coach Souleymane Diallo. “Most of the time, we rely on the mental aspect to determine fitness. You need to rely on the right mindset.”

The more the clock ticked after Ba’s goal, the less Cranes strung passes with patience. Aerial balls were often cleared away until the full-time whistle.

Two late scrambles in Senegal's box were fizzled out and for those who’ve watched the game long enough, the writing was clear on the wall that it wasn’t Uganda’s day.

It remains that Senegal has never lost a match in Kampala and all tournament meetings between the Lions of Teranga and the Cranes have been separated by a solitary goal - two successive Chan finals and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt.

Senegal advanced to the semifinals for a second successive showpiece and they will on Tuesday meet two-time winners Morocco in Namboole.

The 2018 and 2020 tournament winners Morocco ejected Tanzania 1-0 on Friday thanks to Oussama Lamlioui, with his fourth goal of the tournament.

TOURNAMENT TOP SCORERS

4 Goals: Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco)

3 Goals: Sofiane Bayazid (Algeria), Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa), Allan Okello (Uganda)

2 Goals: Austin Odhiambo & Ryan Ogam (Kenya), Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (Morocco), Clement Mzize (Tanzania), Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa & Fenohasina Razafimaro (Madagascar), Kaporal (Angola), Abdel Raouf (Sudan)