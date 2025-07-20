Cranes at Chan, 14 years later

It's 14 years since Uganda made her debut at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Sudan. A lot of water has gone under the bridge, both for the tournament itself and for the pioneering individuals who represented the Cranes.

That historic moment in 2011 saw Uganda showcase its talent on a continental stage, under the guidance of Bobby Williamson. Williamson, who famously battled and survived cancer, even made a recent foray into politics by running for a mayoral position in Delaware in 2024.

While that particular ambition didn't come to fruition, his legacy in Ugandan football remains indelible. Interestingly, a common thread among the players he coached in that inaugural CHAN squad is their transition into coaching roles.

The road to Sudan

The CHAN tournament, which began in 2009 with only eight teams in Ivory Coast, expanded to 16 by 2011, offering more nations the opportunity to compete.

After missing out on the inaugural 2009 edition, where they lost to Tanzania in the qualifiers, the Cranes roared back in the 2011 qualifiers. They beat Burundi 5-1 on aggregate and then narrowly eliminated Kenya on the away goals rule, securing their spot in the finals alongside Rwanda.

Despite becoming one of the most consistent participants in CHAN, making it to seven consecutive tournaments (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and the upcoming 2025 edition), Uganda's best finish at the CHAN tournament remains a group stage exit. They have consistently failed to progress beyond the group stages in all their previous six appearances.

While the 2011 tournament saw them finish bottom of their group, they came closest to advancing in 2014, finishing third in their group with four points, just one point shy of qualification for the knockout stages.

Coach Bobby Williamson shows the way.

In other tournaments, they finished third in their group in 2016 with two points, last in their group in 2018 with one point, third in their group in 2020 with one point, and third again in 2022 with four points. Across these six campaigns, the Cranes have scored a total of 13 goals while conceding 27.

The pioneers

Williamson’s squad for the 2011 tournament was a formidable one, heavily featuring players from Bunnamwaya, now Vipers SC, who were a dominant force in Ugandan football at the time.

The 23-man contingent boasted a blend of experienced players and promising youngsters. The squad included goalkeepers Yasin Mugabi, Hamza Muwonge, and Godfrey Wakabu; defenders Jimmy Mukubya, Habib Kavuma, Edward Ssali, Derrick Walulya, Ayubu Kisalita, Ivan Bukenya, and Simeon Masaba; midfielders Simon Sserunkuuma, Mike Mutyaba, Stephen Bengo, Noah Ssemakula, Manco Kaweesa, Ibrahim Juma, Owen Kasule, and Dennis Guma; and forwards Tony Odur, Caeser Okhuti, Bruno Olobo, Judah Mugalu and Patrick Edema.

Drawn in Group A alongside hosts Sudan, Algeria, and Gabon, Uganda faced a tough challenge finishing bottom of their group without registering a point. However, the tournament provided a historic moment when Sadam Juma scored Uganda's first-ever CHAN goal in the 88th minute of their final group game against Gabon. Juma, celebrated as one of Uganda's most talented players, is now a youth coach at Juventus Academy in Nanjing, China, a role he has held for some time.

Catching up with the class of 2011

Many members of that squad have remained involved in football, transitioning into coaching, business, or other ventures.

Goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi is currently a goalkeeping coach at KCCA FC, a role he's held since retiring from playing. Hamza Muwonge is less in the public eye regarding football. Godfrey Wakabu's current activities are not widely known.

Jimmy Mukubya is coaching at St. Noa Girls School Zzana. Mukubya's tenure has seen St. Noa win multiple Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Girls' Football Championship titles, including in 2022 and 2025. Under his guidance, St. Noa secured a historic bronze medal at the 2023 ISF World Schools Football Championship in Morocco, a landmark achievement for a Ugandan school. More recently, in 2025, he led them to the silver medal at the CAF Africa Schools Football Championship in Ghana, after an impressive unbeaten run to the final.

Habib Kavuma has recently featured for KCCA staff in the league, indicating his continued involvement with the club in a staff capacity after a professional career that saw him play in India.

Edward Ssali is an assistant coach at Wakiso Giants despite the club's recent relegation. Derrick Walulya is known to be involved in youth coaching. Ayubu Kisalita, who recently retired from playing, discusses football on online platforms.

Ivan Bukenya last played for Police FC in Uganda after spells with Kaizer Chiefs and Linköping City; he's currently listed as without a club. Simeon Masaba continues to contribute to Ugandan football as a fitness coach for the national youth teams.

Midfielder Simon Sserunkuuma is currently without a club, having last played for Gaddafi FC in the Uganda Premier League. He played for the Ndiga clan in the 2025 Bika Football Competition final, where they lost to Ngabi Nsamba in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.

Mike Mutyaba has ventured into the business world in kikuubo after a decorated playing career. When he tried on coaching at Buddu, he abruptly quit citing witchcraft.

Stephen Bengo recently parted ways with Wakiso Giants as head coach after their relegation from the Uganda Premier League in June 2025 while Noah Ssemakula is a coach with MA Soccer Training, a football development entity. Manco Kaweesa remains active as both a coach and a player in futsal. Ibrahim Juma, the scorer of Uganda's first CHAN goal, is a youth coach at Juventus Academy in Nanjing, China. Owen Kasule's current activities are not widely known. Dennis Guma was with Police FC last season.

Forwards Tony Odur has retired from professional football after a long and impactful career. Caeser Okhuti, a prolific striker in his playing days, is currently the head coach of West Nile Province in the FUFA Drum tournament, a position he took up in 2023. Bruno Olobo’s current whereabouts and activities are not widely publicised; his last known club was Police FC Jinja.

L-R: Habib Kavuma, Tony Odur and Brian Majwega.

Judah Mugalu is a co-owner of Henry Soccer Academy in Kansanga, reflecting on the ease of transitioning within the sport.

"We only know football and transitioning in the game is the easiest for us," he said in an interview.

Patrick Edema is currently without a club, having last played for the Portuguese club Eléctrico in a district league.

Williamson's impact

As for the head coach, Williamson, he faced health challenges in recent years, battling cancer in 2017 and thankfully achieving remission by July 2018. While he hasn't taken on another prominent coaching role since, he did run for Governor of Delaware in the Republican primary in 2024, though he was unsuccessful. His impact on Ugandan football, including guiding the Cranes to multiple CECAFA titles, remains fondly remembered.

Quick summary of Uganda’s performance

2011 (Sudan): Eliminated in the Group Stage (4th in Group A).

2014 (South Africa): Eliminated in the Group Stage (3rd in Group B).

2016 (Rwanda): Eliminated in the Group Stage (4th in Group D).

2018 (Morocco): Eliminated in the Group Stage (3rd in Group B).

2020 (Cameroon): Eliminated in the Group Stage (4th in Group C).

2022 (Algeria): Eliminated in the Group Stage (3rd in Group B).

Pioneer 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Yasin Mugabi (Proline), Hamza Muwonge (Bunnamwaya) and Godfrey Wakabu (KCC)

Defenders: Jimmy Mukubya (URA), Habib Kavuma (Bunnamwaya), Edward Ssali (Bunnamwaya), Derrick Walulya (URA), Ayubu Kisalita (Bunnamwaya), Ivan Bukenya (Proline) Simeon Masaba (URA)

Midfielders: Simon Sserunkuuma (SC Villa), Mike Mutyaba (Bunnamwaya), Stephen Bengo (URA), Noah Ssemakula (Express), Manco Kaweesa (URA), Ibrahim Juma (Bunnamwaya), Owen Kasule (Bunnamwaya), Dennis Guma (SC Villa)