Cranes attack turns lethal ahead of Chan quarters

What a difference a week makes. From a limp 3-0 loss to Algeria on opening day, to an eight-goal explosion over the next two games and a dramatic 3-3 draw with South Africa - Uganda’s Cranes have found their bite.

What began with a nightmare has now turned into a dream with wings.



For a team that had only managed 13 goals in six previous Chan appearances, scoring eight in this year’s group stage alone is a staggering transformation.

Now, as they prepare for a historic quarterfinal on Saturday at a rocking Mandela National Stadium, it’s clear: the Cranes’ attack has turned lethal.



At the heart of this transformation is a tactical reshaping by co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza, and a fearless group of players who have shaken off the weight of history to forge a new identity.



“The improvement is visible,” said Byekwaso after the pulsating 3-3 draw against South Africa that secured Uganda’s place in the quarterfinals.

“We started with pain, but every game since, the players have believed more — and more importantly, they have understood that goals can come from anywhere.” Indeed, they have.

Goal galore

In stark contrast to the goal-shy Uganda sides of the past, this team has shared the burden — and joy — of scoring across the squad.

Nowhere is that clearer than in the case of Allan Okello. Initially deployed deep and ineffectively against Algeria, the gifted Vipers playmaker was handed more freedom and has flourished.

With three goals to his name — including two penalties and a rebound from a third — Okello has emerged as the team’s heartbeat.



“Allan is our playmaker, yes,” Byekwaso noted. “But he’s also our difference-maker. Once we let him drift and influence play closer to the box, he became a threat. He’s growing into the role match by match.”



But Uganda’s strength lies in the fact that they’re no longer reliant on just one man.

The goals are coming from all angles — Jude Ssemugabi’s instinctive finish against South Africa, Rogers Torach’s pressure-soaked 96th-minute penalty, and vital contributions from Reagan Mpande, Joel Sserunjogi, and Ivan Ahimbisibwe, who scored a brilliant goal against Guinea and won the crucial penalty against Bafana Bafana.

Tactical evolution

Ssemugabi, whose inclusion ahead of natural striker Yunus Sentamu had raised eyebrows, justified his role with a poacher’s finish to open the scoring against South Africa.

His pressing and movement have been crucial in setting the tone up front. Sentamu, for his part, made a strong cameo in that same match and was instrumental in the build-up to Uganda’s two late penalties.



Ahimbisibwe, mostly used as a late sub, has emerged as a chaos agent — scoring a brilliant goal against Guinea and winning the vital penalty that sparked Uganda’s fightback from 3-1 down to level against Bafana Bafana.



The midfield has chipped in, too. Mpande and Sserunjogi have both found the net, while Patrick Kakande’s assist against South Africa was a work of counter-attacking art.

The expected return of Sserunjogi from suspension could reintroduce a midfield trio with Karim Watambala and Enock Ssebagala — a unit that dominated against Niger and Guinea.



The depth and adaptability of the Cranes attack have given fans genuine hope — and sent a warning to their next opponents, either defending champions Senegal or a spirited Sudan side, who they will face in Saturday’s quarterfinal at a packed Namboole.



Even the bench looks sharper. Emmanuel Anyama, the KCCA rookie who struggled on his debut against Algeria, remains in the wings with something to prove.