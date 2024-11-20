Cranes beat Congo to finish on a high



ANDREW MWANGUHYA



KAMPALA. Cranes coach Paul Put and his players promised a response after the shambolic show in the 2-0 defeat to South Africa at Namboole last Friday.



They delivered it, Travis Mutyaba returning to the starting line-up to score the winner in Uganda's 1-0 away victory over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.



Worth noting, both Uganda and South Africa came into their last matches having already confirmed their qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The France-based gifted forward, Mutyaba, struck the all important goal for Uganda in the 55th minute.



The Red Devils of Congo, whose only victory came against South Sudan, never responded.



Actually, the only wins - one a piece - South Sudan and Congo got, were against each other.



Uganda’s second away win and fourth overall moved the Cranes to 13 points, one behind Group K leaders South Africa, who thrashed South Sudan 3-0 in Cape Town on the same day.



The Cranes only dropped points to South Africa in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, drawing 2-2 in Johannesburg and losing 2-0 in Kampala.



All Uganda’s wins came over South Sudan and Congo, home and away.



The Cranes are returning to Africa's biggest football bonanza for the first time since Egypt 2019, and the eighth time overall.



Afcon 2025 will be held in Morocco in December this year and January of the following year.

Group K, Matchday Six Results

South Africa 3-0 South Sudan

Congo 0-1 Uganda



Group K Table Standings



Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

S. Africa 6 4 2 0 16 5 11 14

Uganda 6 4 1 1 8 5 3 13

Congo 6 1 1 4 4 12 -8 4