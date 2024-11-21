Cranes between now, Afcon 2025

Now that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification is in the bag, Uganda Cranes and coach Paul Put can properly shift gears.

They have a full year to prepare for the finals to be held in Morocco from December next year to January 2026.

From Chan 2024, to the 2026 Fifa World Cup and friendlies in between, Put will have enough competitions to further drill home what he wants into his players, and the latter ample time to push the envelope of being considered.

Chan 2024

The very first opportunity falls to players who play their football domestically.

The African Nations Championship - Chan - is Africa Cup of Nations’ poorer cousin, which is exclusively for stars who play football in domestic leagues.

Chan 2024, delayed by a year, will be played between February 1 to 28 of 2025, and will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania - a first in Caf’s history.

It will give an opportunity to a host of locally based players to force their way into Put’s plans and the coach a deeper understanding of who he could work with to advance his plans.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will also use Chan as a dry run for Afcon 2027, to which they won hosting rights through their joint Pamoja Bid. The trio automatically secured their slots for the event as hosts.

The other 40 countries are subjected to two rounds of qualification on a home and away basis.

Round one of the qualifiers was played on October 25-27 and November 01-03, 2024, with the second and final rounds slated for December 20-22 and December 27-29, the same year.

Chan finals will be contested by 19 countries including three host countries (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania) and three qualified nations from each of Caf’s six Zonal Unions.

A single slot is reserved for the best performing nation from the Cecafa region. Winners of Chan 2024 will earn Shs7.3b ($2m) in prize money. Senegal are the defending champions.

Paul Put has a lot of thinking to do.

Fifa World Cup

Immediately after Chan finals, the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers will resume, with Uganda having an away game, three straight home matches, and two more away matches.

The Cranes will travel to Mozambique for their clash with the hosts on matchday five, which will be played in the Fifa international break of March 17-25, 2025.

Thereafter, Put and his men welcome to Namboole - Guinea, Mozambique and Somalia on matchdays six, seven and eight to be played in March, September.

It is important that Uganda make the most of their matches at Namboole, especially that they have already lost one to Algeria.

The Cranes will end their qualification campaign away to Botswana and Algeria - all in October 2025 - just in time for Afcon in December of the same year and January 2026.

Nine African countries will qualify automatically from their respective groups to the next World Cup which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Algeria and Mozambique are the early leaders of Group G having won all their opening three matches.

Botswana, Uganda and Guinea follow in that order on six points each from three matches, while Somalia are bottom having lost all their opening games.

Should Uganda fail to automatically progress from the group, they could still have an opportunity to continue pushing in the second round, which will be played on November 10-18, 2025.

However, there is a lot of work even for this route. The second round pits the four best groups runners-up in two one-off semi-finals, followed by a final.

The winner of this second round will participate in the Fifa Play-off Tournament.

African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024

When: February, 1-28, 2025

Where: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania

Edition: Eighth

2026 Fifa World Cup

Matchday 5

March 17-25, 2025

Mozambique v Uganda (Group G)

Matchday 6

March 17-25, 2025

Uganda v Guinea (Group G)

Matchday 7

1-9 September 1-9, 2025

Uganda v Mozambique (Group G)

Matchday 8

1-9 September 1-9, 2025

Uganda v Somalia (Group G)

Matchday 9

October 6-14, 2025

Botswana v Uganda (Group G)

Matchday 10

6-14 October 6-14, 2025

Algeria v Uganda (Group G)

Second round

November 10-18, 2025

Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Group G Standings

Team P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 4 3 0 1 4 9

Moz’bique 4 3 0 1 1 9

Botswana 4 2 0 2 1 6

Guine 4 2 0 2 0 6

Uganda 4 2 0 2 0 6

Somalia 4 0 0 4 -6 0