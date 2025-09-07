Cranes: Between redemption and rebuild

Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put finds himself at a familiar, yet precarious junction - a Catch-22 scenario in which he must win now to save his job while simultaneously laying the foundation for a long-term future that remains clouded in uncertainty.



With just three games left in Uganda’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign — Somalia on Monday, followed by Botswana and Algeria next month — the expectations are sky-high.

Fufa insiders have revealed that Put’s contract is up for review in November, and only a strong finish to the qualifiers could earn him a renewal.



While Uganda’s path to the global showpiece in the USA, Canada and Mexico may appear far-fetched and Put knows he cannot be seen to give up.

Not now. Not when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is also looming, and Uganda has been drawn into a treacherous group featuring Nigeria, Tunisia, and neighbours Tanzania. The stakes couldn’t be higher.



Pressure cooker



Put, a well-travelled Belgian gaffer with previous stints in Burkina Faso, Gambia, and Guinea, has never seemed fazed by noise or criticism.

Known for his calm demeanour and quiet professionalism, Put has maintained a relaxed, almost detached presence. That aura of control, however, now masks a critical moment in his Cranes tenure.



When Uganda qualified for Afcon 2025 earlier this year — their first continental return since 2019 — Put earned a wave of public praise. But even in triumph, cracks were visible.



There is still no distinct playing style, no well-documented rebuilding blueprint, and questions linger over who truly controls team selection.

Put has made commendable efforts to recruit foreign-born talent, but the team often lacks identity — flickering between resilience and disjointed chaos.



Indeed, after six matchdays, Uganda sat six points behind group leaders Algeria. That gap is almost unbridgeable — unless the Cranes deliver maximum points from their final three matches and hope for favours elsewhere. It’s not impossible, but improbable.



Smooth operator



Interestingly, Put’s tactical hand has rarely hogged the spotlight. During the Chan tournament last month, he worked almost invisibly behind the scenes, allowing assistants Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza to soak up the media glare.

It was a strategic choice — enabling him to observe domestic talent while sharpening plans for the senior team. Some view this approach as smart delegation. Others see it as a coach too aloof from the front lines.



Still, one cannot ignore Put’s continental savvy. He has navigated political instability, limited resources, and difficult dressing rooms in other African posts.