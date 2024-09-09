Cranes challenged to make South Africa point count

His calm demeanour exudes so much confidence you could do anything he asks of you on the pitch.

On the touchline, in the dressing room and in press interviews, you cannot help but trust Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put is in charge.

He is steadfast, straightforward and definite. When he speaks, you know exactly what he means and wants.

Blunt assessment

You just have to take in his blunt reaction to Uganda’s 2-2 draw with South Africa on Saturday to get a glimpse of his mind.

The Cranes put up a chaotic first half at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg before returning a more confident and adventurous side after the half time break.

“I think we were very lucky in the first half,” admitted coach Put after goalkeeper Ismail Watenga’s heroics ensured Uganda went into the break only 1-0 down.

“We were not in the game. We were nowhere. I didn’t recognise my players, they were playing like children with too much respect for South Africa and we were lucky that we only conceded one goal.”

The Belgian knew he had to do something at half time if Uganda were to get anything out of this Afcon 2025 qualifying opener ahead of Monday’s clash against Congo Brazzaville.

“We had some talks during halftime in the dressing room and I told them that we have to do it another way and that we have to show the real Uganda like we did against Botswana and Algeria.

“In the second half we saw a much better team with more aggression and creativity. We scored from long-distance shots, which is also part of the game.”

Those long distance pile drives were courtesy of Denis Omedi and Rogers Mato’s powerful right feet, which beat South Africa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa twice in three minutes (51’ 53’) for Uganda’s 2-1 lead. Lyle Foster had given South Africa a 14th minute lead.

Make it count

Put admitted that although Thalente Mbatha’s injury time equaliser denied Uganda a rare three points in South Africa, he could have taken a draw if you told him to sign for it before the game.

Yet the 68-year-old is not one to get lost in the moment. He knows this was just the first game and an admittedly good point against Group K’s top seed.

“We now have to recover and prepare for Congo because if we don’t beat Congo, this point will not count for anything.”

Congo come into the clash at Namboole on Monday evening high on confidence following their opening day 1-0 victory over South Sudan. Chandrel Massanga scored their goal.

The Red Devils top the group on three points, two ahead of South Africa and Uganda.

Better record

Coach Isaac N’gata’s boys, however, arrive in a country, where the Red Devils have never won, and will have to be at their extreme best against a highly motivated Uganda.

Uganda and Congo have faced off eight times in all competitions, with the Cranes winning four against three and drawing the other.

The Cranes have actually never lost a major home and away qualifying tie against Congo’s Red Devils. Uganda and Congo have faced off in two qualifying campaigns, the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.

In the 2013 Afcon qualifiers, the Cranes were thrashed 3-1 by the Red Devils in the first leg in Pointe Noire before Uganda turned on the style in Kampala, demolishing the visitors 4-0.

Andy Mwesigwa, Godfrey Walusimbi, Geoffrey Massa and Emmanuel Okwi scored the goals. Uganda were, however, later to lose out on qualification in a playoff penalty shootout against Zambia.

The most recent competitive encounter between the two countries is the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, where Uganda again came tops.

Uganda won 1-0 at home before drawing one-all in Congo, but the four points from the Red Devils were not enough for the Cranes - who finished second on nine points, four behind leaders Egypt.

The other two competitive matches between the two were in the Nations Cup finals tournament and the African Games.

Uganda beat Congo 3-1 in the group stage of the 1978 Afcon, where the Cranes lost the final to hosts Ghana, while the Red Devils edged the Cranes 2-1 at the Africa Games tournament in 1965.

Team news

Cranes striker Shaban Muhammad, who missed the game in South Africa through injury, was due a late fitness test on Sunday.

Put will, however, have defenders Kenneth Ssemakula and Halid Lwaliwa, who missed the Johannesburg clash due to visa hiccups, available for selection.

In their place Bevis Mugabi, who had also missed Uganda’s earlier World Cup game against Algeria, and Elvis Bwomono started in central defence and right back respectively.

Put is not expected to make wholesome changes from the team that started on Saturday. Bwomono had some tough times in Johannesburg and could perhaps be the one change that might allow Ssemakula straight in.

It will be interesting to see whether Lwaliwa gets straight back into central defence, where Elio Capradossi and Mugabi fared decently together.

Put will have to decide whether to start with Travis Mutyaba again or Allan Okello, who replaced the former at half time in Johannesburg.

Impressive Watenga in Uganda’s goal, Aziz Kayondo at left back, skipper Khalid Aucho and Ronald Ssekiganda in middle, and Mato, Omedi and Steve Mukwala upfront could be trusted to lead the charge again.

Against Congo, Uganda face a side that do not have a home-based player, with APR (Rwanda) goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila the only one playing his football in Africa.

The rest ply their trade majorly in second and third tier leagues across Europe.