Cranes chase mirage in Algeria

Uganda’s World Cup dream has reached its final, most improbable chapter — a high-stakes visit to Boukhalfa’s Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium, where group leaders Algeria await.

The North Africans, already qualified with a game to spare, have been imperious for much of the campaign, with the 2–1 defeat to Guinea in June last year their only blemish.

Stacked against the odds

The Cranes, who arrived in Algeria on Saturday, know the odds are stacked against them: only a convincing win on Tuesday can keep their faint mathematical hope of sneaking into the playoffs alive.

That glimmer of hope was lit in Francistown on Independence Day, when Jude Ssemugabi’s 54th-minute header from an Allan Okello corner earned Uganda a 1–0 victory over Botswana.

The win came on the back of victories over Guinea in March and Mozambique and Somalia in September, underlining the quiet progress Paul Put’s side have made through the campaign.

“We knew it would be a tough game,” said Cranes coach Put after the match in Francistown.

“Botswana were dangerous with long balls, so we had to stay organised. We had chances to score earlier, and I think the victory was deserved.

Botswana gave one hundred percent and were very aggressive, but I am proud of how my players fought. Now, we prepare for Algeria. It will be a long journey and a difficult game, but in football, you never know.”

Caf rule spanner in the works

In truth, Uganda’s challenge goes far beyond the pitch. Caf’s decision to discount matches against bottom-placed teams — following Eritrea’s withdrawal in November 2023 — changed the complexion of the race for the four best runners-up spots.

The new regulation, quietly communicated to member associations in March 2025, means Uganda’s two wins over Somalia no longer count.

In one stroke, six points and three goals vanished from their tally, dropping the Cranes to 12 adjusted points and sixth in the revised ranking — behind Gabon, Cameroon, DR Congo, Madagascar, and Burkina Faso.

Onyango’s first start

That context makes Tuesday’s mission in Boukhalfa as much about pride as possibility.

The Cranes have never beaten Algeria away, and few visiting sides leave the North African giants’ home soil with anything more than hard lessons.

Yet for Put’s group, this fixture represents both a test of growth and a statement of intent — a chance to measure themselves against Africa’s elite and to carry belief into the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco later this year.

The return of legendary goalkeeper Denis Onyango has added emotional resonance to that mission.

Making his first appearance since his 2021 retirement, the Mamelodi Sundowns stalwart — despite not being truly tested — provided both experience and calm in Francistown, marshalling a back line of Toby Sibbick, Elio Capradossi, Jordan Obita and Aziz Kayondo.

Denis Onyango made his first start in years. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

“First of all, I have to thank the team for allowing me back,” Onyango reflected. “After four years of retirement, I was allowed to come back and help where I can.

“Regardless of whether I play or not, I remain a key member of the team. The coaches have shown trust in me, and I am happy to still play active football with Sundowns.”

Regarding the mission in Algeria, Onyango opined: “In football, anything can happen. We do not know what the results in Algeria will be, but we have given ourselves a chance.”

His words mirror the sentiment within the camp — a balance of humility and quiet optimism.

Uganda’s blend of youth and experience has begun to find its rhythm, with players like Ssemugabi, Okello, and Rogers Mato offering attacking spark, while Onyango and the lieutenants in front of him, including captain Khalid Aucho, anchor the team’s leadership spine.

Afcon is the ultimate

While the 2026 World Cup dream may hang by the thinnest of threads, the Cranes’ mission in Algeria is as much about belief and statement-making as it is about arithmetic.

A spirited performance in Boukhalfa could underline the team’s growth and continental ambition, even if qualification ultimately slips away.

“Now we have 18 points (12 in best four runners-up race) with one game to go,” Onyango added, reflecting on Uganda’s broader campaign.

“If we can make the playoffs, it will be great for the team and the country. It is important that we keep winning and stay positive going into the Africa Cup of Nations in two months.”

Uganda will need that same blend of positivity and realism come Tuesday. Against a Riyad Mahrez-inspired Algeria that has already sealed qualification, the Cranes are playing for more than just points — they are playing for progress, pride, and belief.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf)

Final Group G fixtures

October 14

Algeria vs Uganda, Stade Hocine-Aït-Ahmed, Boukhalfa, 7pm

Guinea vs Botswana, Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, 7pm

Somalia vs Mozambique, Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex, Bir El Djir, 7pm

Table for best four second-placed teams after Caf rule is applied

Team Pts GD Final opponents

Gabon 16 +4 vs Burundi (H)

Cameroon 14 +9 vs Angola (H)

DR Congo 13 +4 vs Sudan (H)

Madagascar 13 +3 vs Mali (A)

Burkina Faso 12 +4 vs Ethiopia (H)

Uganda 12 +3 vs Algeria (A)

Niger 12 0 vs Zambia (A)

South Africa 11 +1 vs Rwanda (H)