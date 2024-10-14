Cranes close to Afcon prize

For Uganda and soon-to-be guests - South Africa, the path forward is simple but decisive.

As the Cranes prepare to host Bafana Bafana in Kampala next month, both teams know what is at stake in their respective clashes against South Sudan and Congo on Tuesday.

Pole position

Victory for either side in Juba and Brazzaville will propel both Uganda and South Africa to 10 points in Group K, leaving South Sudan and Congo well behind - and Morocco 2025 a reality with two matches to spare.

Bevis Mugabi’s 47th minute winner last Friday, smashing home a rebound after Jude Ssemugabi’s header from substitute Allan Okello’s cross - following a cheeky short corner with Denis Omedi - was saved, didn’t just bag three points. It catapulted Uganda into this pole position.

“They have everything in their hands now,” said Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put after his side’s narrow 1-0 victory over a hard-battling South Sudan at Namboole.

“We are very close to making history, some players for the very first time. They must not let this chance slip away.”

Need for improvement

That the match was settled by a defender’s set-piece goal should paint you a fairer picture of proceedings at Namboole on Friday night.

Despite Uganda dominating possession, they met a disciplined South Sudan side, who could themselves have equalised late on but for Halid Lwaliwa’s off-the-line clearance.

The performance at Namboole was a mirror image of the same scoreline between the two sides in Kitende some four years ago, also settled by a defender in Lwaliwa, before Uganda losing the reverse fixture in Nairobi.

The above was brought to Put’s attention ahead of the clash in Juba on Tuesday and the risk of history repeating itself.

“It will not be an easy game in Juba, but what more motivation do you need knowing a win in Juba would seal you qualification?”

But Put is aware his boys will have to put up a better performance than the one at Namboole against a South Sudan side playing for pride in front of their home crowd.

The Cranes, who were inexplicably caught up in a traffic gridlock leading to no warm-ups, struggled to get going in the first half before improving in the second with the introduction of Okello for Travis Mutyaba.

“We just need to build on that (second half performance),” said Put, “we are close, and staying focused is key.”

Uganda and South Africa, who pummelled Congo 5-0 last Friday, will both qualify if they win their games in Juba and Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Respective wins would put the Cranes and Bafana Bafana on 10 points apiece, leaving them out of reach for the chasing pack. Uganda were last at the Nations Cup finals in 2019 in Egypt.

Afcon 2025 qualifiers, Group K

Matchday Three Results

Uganda 1-0 South Sudan

South Africa 5-0 Congo

Matchday Four

Tue, Oct 15: South Sudan vs Uganda, 3pm

Tue, Oct 15: Congo vs South Africa, 5pm

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Uganda 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 7

S. Africa 3 2 1 0 10 4 6 7

Congo 3 1 0 2 1 7 -6 3

S. Sudan 3 0 0 3 2 5 -3 0

Tiebreaker rules: Head-to-head away goals scored: Uganda 2, South Africa 0

Remaining Group K Fixtures

November

Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo

Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa

Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan